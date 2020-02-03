Owatonna Public Schools welcomes the opportunity to work with all of our kids. We strive to provide specific supports and services for kids who struggle in school in a variety of ways. Most students look forward to their day and find school to be a positive experience. They have quality memories of teachers, classrooms, and activities. They trust that teachers and other adults have positive intentions and can manage the school environment. They believe that school will prepare them for their future and are willing to engage and participate...other students find school to be challenging.
It is estimated that 25% of children have experienced some form of trauma or adverse childhood experiences. These experiences can result in the perception that adults cannot be trusted to keep them safe or manage the environment. Due to the fact that schools are adult managed places, this population may find school to be a very difficult place to tolerate. They struggle to trust adults to guide them and may, instead, choose to attempt to manage spaces and people through self-defeating behaviors and/ or isolation. This tends to be a misunderstood group of children who need to learn how to regulate their emotions, delay their defenses, and increase their capacity to tolerate adult guidance and management.
Life space crisis intervention (LSCI) is a brain-based, trauma-informed, interactive therapeutic strategy for turning problem situations into learning opportunities for children and youth with chronic patterns of self-defeating behavior. LSCI views stressful incidents as opportunities for learning, growth, insight, and change. LSCI teaches school professionals the therapeutic talking strategies they need to help young people during stressful moments. It also teaches adults the self-awareness and skills to manage their own feelings and counter-aggressive tendencies when intervening with aggressive or maladaptive behaviors. Educators, counselors, social workers, and interventionists are provided with a systematic, six-stage process to move from stress and conflict to insight and long-term behavioral change.
Owatonna Public School staff, who work directly with our students that experience crisis, started training in LSCI in 2017. OPS has continued to expand this training to additional teachers, paraprofessionals, administration, and interventionists to enable us to reach those kids who have difficulty trusting adults. LSCI teaches children how to de-escalate and identify what they perceive to be true about their circumstances and current emotional state. It leads the student to their own insight regarding their impact on themselves and others and offers new skills before supporting their transition back into the learning environment.
LSCI teaches interventions for students who:
• Carry in stress from outside school and act it out on adults or peers.
• Make poor decisions based on distorted perceptions and thoughts.
• Have the right intentions but lack the social skills to be successful.
• Seem to justify harm and lack remorse for their impact on others.
• Act in impulsive ways due to feelings of guilt and shame.
• Become entangled in destructive peer relationships.
Through these effective interventions, children are able to identify the connection between their perceptions, maladaptive behaviors, and the impact they have on themselves and others. Increased trust leads to powerful relationships that enable our students to allow adults to guide them and engage in our classrooms. Owatonna educators appreciate our students willingness to allow us to reach them... and teach them.