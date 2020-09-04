To the editor:
Our household got a flIer in the mail this week from the Republican Party of Minnesota stating, “The Radical Left Has Taken Over Joe Biden. Don’t Let Them Take Over America.”
What is so radical about wanting a better health care system, progressive taxation, immigration reform, income equity, an effective education system, retirement security, eliminating discrimination and protecting our environment?
Currently Trump and Republican Leaders say they are the party of “law and order.” Isn’t there a difference between law enforcement and police brutality? Hasn’t much of the current civil unrest and destruction been a direct result of the excessive use of force by individual police officers? Hasn’t Trump through his speech and leadership style created distrust and fear among citizens of different races, class or religious beliefs?
Are any readers concerned about Trump calling the media, “truly the enemy of the people,” which are almost the same words Stalin used as dictator of the Russian People? I think Republican Leadership continues to blindly follow Trump leading this country down an authoritarian path to fascism.
Trump said, “We are going to win four more years and then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.” Remember this country fought a revolution to free itself from the rule of a king. Use your vote to remove a would be king and his followers from office this election.
Phil Heim
Medford
This letter is a paid political endorsement.