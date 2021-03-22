To the editor:
The new catch phrase I keep hearing recently is “cancel culture” which seems to be a replacement for “tribalism” and “political correctness”. These words I believe are used to manipulate and exploit varying degrees of opinion among us as citizens. I think every person deserves respect and a certain level of trust until they prove otherwise. This country along with every other country on this planet needs healthy, skilled and educated citizens in order to thrive and survive. Individual responsibility balanced with empathy for our fellow human beings seems to be in short supply presently. We need leadership at the national, state and local levels working together, not in opposition, to make progress in creating effective policies and reforms that benefit all citizens. As individuals we can do our part by becoming informed with facts not personal opinions and then connecting with our elected leaders instead of sitting back and criticizing and blaming others for the lack of progress. What do you think?
Philip Heim
Medford