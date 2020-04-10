To the editor:
I was very disturbed to read the front page interview with Bob Olson in the Owatonna People’s Press on March 27. He said “Before the coronavirus, the economy was great.” The article continues like we are still business as usual. Not true.
The virus is a very serious medical pandemic that is affecting everyone.
Have you have the phone call moving your dental appointment, eye appointment, or mammogram to a future date? Have you tried to get a hair appointment? Tried to check out a book at the library? Have your loved ones had to delay a wedding date or even funerals? Have you missed your local Lenten and Sunday services? Nothing is business as usual.
On March 30 at 7 p.m., I watched a cable channel documentary titled “The Silent Invader” by Westinghouse Broadcasting Film. It was the story of the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic. Even though a vaccine was found, it killed 1.1 million world wide and 116,000 were here in the U.S. It continued over 18 months, with the economy making a slow recovery. The Corona Virus has no vaccine yet and continues to spread. Many aren’t taking medical advice seriously, stay home, don’t congregate, etc.
Locally, there were many persons holding down two jobs to make ends meet. When Gov. Walz shut down many businesses, one or both jobs along with a paycheck are gone. Unemployment applications in Minnesota have gone up over 220,000.
The U.S. Senate has passed a huge stimulus bill, a one time payment of $1,200 per person and $500 per child. This will help put food on the table, if you are frugal, and help pay some bills. Have you been following the economy? The Dow is down thousands. Recession or depression? Take your pick. It is going to take a long time for the economy to recover. There are persons that had the good fortune of having had lots of money, which they are able to invest while stocks are low.
Everyone has had to make a sacrifice. This should include the plans by the school board to build. Now is not the time. They have a humanitarian opportunity to stop the new high school building plans. Olson said “Just because the coronavrus is here, doesn’t mean everything has to stop. We can’t afford to stop planning for the new high school.” I choose to differ. Until people are back at work and the economy recovers, we can and should stop. Don’t make the citizens and tax payers have to decide to use their stimulus for food or for paying increased property taxes. The economy isn’t the same as it was on election day. Are other readers sharing these thoughts?
Today I am an octogenarian. I was born in the depression years. In the '50s, I can remember not being allowed to go to the Steele County Fair because of the polio epidemic. As a young adult, I had the painful Asian flu. Luckily, I survived thanks to new medications being developed, but also by being frugal and heeding medical advice.
Myrtle Schrader
Owatonna