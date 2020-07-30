To the editor:
Thank you for your laudatory article on one of Owatonna’s most stellar athletes, Noel Jenke, who deserved all your accolades and praise for his athletic prowess, but behind that sportsman was a most kind, sensitive and caring human being as well. Noel was my cousin and the last time I saw him was at my mother’s funeral.
The consideration and empathy he showed to my family went beyond familial courtesy as he traveled from Wisconsin to Owatonna for the event, was particularly cordial to my husband whom he had never met, and was extremely concerned over my father’s welfare since Dad was still in a state of shock over the death of his spouse.
For that one day, he wasn’t a sports hero but was the loving nephew, cousin, and family member each of us hopes to have. What more can anyone ask of this Renaissance man who’s been a hero to so many kids, who has made Owatonna proud, and who personifies all the best of humanity?
Kathy A. Megyeri
Washington, D.C.