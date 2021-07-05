To the editor:
Deborah Williamson rightly pointed out in her letter to the editor on June 30 that South America and North America make up two of the seven continents on the Earth.
In my letter to the editor on June 23, I should have used the plural when talking about the American continents. Deborah, I did well in geography, and yes, I am an idealist, and being 70 years old I think I have gotten beyond the naïve part. You are entitled to your opinion but that doesn’t mean it is factual.
Your comment about the '60s music being “pure propaganda for communism” because it preached brotherhood, again, is your opinion, not fact. Your statement that the years between 1925-65 was our “golden period” I think would be disputed by many people.
The Great Depression, World War II, The Korean War, a president being assassinated and the Vietnam War escalating to me does not qualify that period as golden. As I said in my June 23 letter to the editor, I believe we need common sense immigration reform and need to get past the thinking of the past century and start working together for our mutual survival, I don’t believe that statement is radical and certainly not communist propaganda.
Philip Heim
Medford