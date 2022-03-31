There’s an easier way and a harder way to fish for trout in Southern Minnesota.
The easier way is to fish in newly stocked trout ponds which offer great numbers of fish willing to bite.
The hard way is to fish in streams that don’t have as concentrated numbers of fish and the fish are mostly wilder and more wary of fishermen.
I’ve experienced both ways, starting out fishing in Southeastern Minnesota trout streams about 40 years ago with my dad, Jim, and friend, George Gransgaard, formerly of
Winona, who had a cabin in the area where we stayed.
There are hundreds of miles of streams in Southeastern Minnesota in which there are wild as well as stocked trout.
We fished mostly in the Elba area, near the DNR Crystal Spring Fish Hatchery in the South Branch of the Root River where Gransgaard’s cabin was located, but we also ventured out into other area streams with our most success in Rush Creek.
There is a public easement access to the creek which is located on a farmer’s land. We parked in the farmer’s driveway and walked about a half mile to the creek.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources pays the farmer to allow trout fishermen to park and walk on his land.
While it is a bit of a walk to the creek, it is worth the effort.
Gransgaard discovered the creek and guided us to it. He usually caught his limit of five trout, typically native brown trout with a few brook trout and rainbows mixed in.
My dad and I also usually found our limit, but we weren’t as proficient as Gransgaard who typically caught nearly his limit by the time we arrived from our homes in St. Peter and Inver Grove Heights.
We fished a number of other streams in Southeastern Minnesota including Duschee Creek near the DNR Fish Hatchery, the South Branch of the Root River above and below the dam in Lanesboro and Preston and Forestville and Whitewater state parks.
The only bait we used was nightcrawlers, which trout were willing to bite.
I also have annually fished in St. Peter Trout Ponds since I moved here in 1997. Rainbow trout are stocked there a day or two before the opener (This year it was April 16.) and three more stockings after that, which makes fishing good for a month or so. The first stocking in the three ponds is usually 1,500, followed each week or two by 1,000 more trout each time.
The best bait I’ve found is crappie minnows. Live bait, such as minnows, are not allowed in the trout streams.
I’ve also had success using wax worms, trout nibbles, trout eggs, spinners and of course, night crawlers.
Being recently stocked and hungry after a two-hour trip in fish tanks on a DNR truck from the Fish Hatchery in Lanesboro, the trout bite readily.
But the put-in-take fishery is popular, especially on the opener when anglers are elbow to elbow along the shore, so most of the trout get fished out quickly.
But there are some stragglers that can be caught throughout spring. Some even carry over a year or more that grow to a bigger size.
The fish are stocked as yearlings about 7 to 8 inches long, which are a good eating size.
Whether you fish the easier way in stocked trout ponds or the harder way in streams, both provide a good challenge to catch a limit.