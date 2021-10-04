I have said it before and I’ll say it again: it’s the most wonderful time of the year! Seriously.
You cannot beat a perfect fall day and there is just something incredibly special about the season of autumn. Take your pick: the beautiful colors as the leaves change and fall, crisp air, cozy comfort food, and all the spooky things. Autumn breathes new energy into my life, and I fully intend to take advantage of the season before the snow flies.
Sorry, let’s not talk about the white stuff…
Back to cozy campfire season. This year, I have decided to make a bucket list of things I want to do by mid-November. I’ve done this before. Sometimes I enjoy checking things off my list and other times it feels like a side-job that adds more stress to my life than I need, so I’m tweaking my process this year.
My son Jayden is 13, on the brink of 14, and I am fully aware that my quality time with him has decreased a bit year over year as he becomes more active in sports, activities and with his friends. This year, my fall bucket list will be focused on him, and activities that we can fully enjoy together. For example, he doesn’t like pumpkin seeds, so I won’t roast them this year (and I won’t really miss cleaning them, to be honest). While we’re at it, we’ll remove caramel apples —just not really our thing to make or to eat.
What will we do? Read on!
- Create a must-see list of spooky movies to enjoy together.
- Visit a haunt or attraction. You know, ValleyScare or Scream Town. Yay, adrenaline!
- Bonfire and s’mores is a must.
- Seasonal hiking. We both like to stay active and this is the best way to take in the changing colors.
- Take in a football game. Go Vikes! (Or whoever you find your faith in these days.)
- Visit a pumpkin patch, preferably with a pumpkin catapult. It enhances the experience. Ha!
- Baking and cooking cozy fall food. We both love chili!
- Horseback riding. Perfect time of year for this!
- Donate to Community Pathways of Steele County, our local food shelf and clothesline. We challenge you to join us!
- Create statements of gratitude. This time of year is incredibly busy! Between schoolwork, sports, family time and visiting with friends, plus preparing for winter, I find it hard to sit still and swap out my stress for thankfulness. I want Jayden to organically focus on the good and great things we experience every day.
I should wrap this up, as we have some things to accomplish! Thank you for sharing in my love of all things autumn. I would love to hear what you do with your friends and family in this season of spooky and cozy, as you likely can tell I am consistently seeking new adventures and experiences that celebrate this time of year. I hope you find time to intentionally soak up the sights, scents and sounds of fall.
“Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.”- Friedrich Nietzsche