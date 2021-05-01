Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... Warm temperatures in the 80 to 90 degree range, low relative humidity below 25 percent, and west to southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will result in elevated to near critical fire conditions. Any fire that does develop has the potential to spread quickly. Check restrictions and the fire danger before burning, and report any wildfires to local authorities.