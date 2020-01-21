I am really curious about a lot of things but having just gone through the holiday season — well at least one of the many — I am truly wondering about us humans.
Take the holiday party, for instance.
I had carefully dressed up the guest bath for the occasion with holly-patterned soap and lovely little seasonal towels. I happen to have a number of terry cloth hand towels for the Christmas season and that is probably because no one will use them. Good grief!
I know they are using the facilities and either not washing up or using their pants leg. I don’t want to think about those options. I have tried the paper versions and they get used but that does not help wear out my cloth towels!
I am now several days past the New Year’s Eve party which, considering the age of my friends, starts early and ends early. Several days later I am still finding paper snack trays and napkins behind the TV, under the chairs and behind the poinsettia. Are we ashamed of our eating habits or what?
And while we are at it, what happened to all those wine bottles? Considering the laughter level when the guests left, they have to have gone through more than the two empties I recycled. Either the 20 guests took their empties home or were hitting my brandy hard!
I am not complaining. A good party is a good party and everyone who was here walks home.
While we are on the subject of oddities, let me ask you, does pushing the elevator button more than once make it arrive faster?
Come to think of it, why is it that people say they “slept like a baby” when babies wake up every two hours?
Also I wonder what is the speed of darkness?
Or better yet, why does someone believe you when you tell them there are four billion stars, but check when you say the paint is wet?
We do live in a weird world full of even more inconsistent people.
Just a couple more questions.
Why do we press harder on the remote control when we know the batteries are dead?
Moreover, why do banks charge a fee for “insufficient funds “ when there is no money in the account?
Lastly, and most importantly, if the temperature is zero outside today and it is going to be twice as cold tomorrow, how cold can that be?
If you are completely confused now, I will leave you with these wise words from George Washington Carver. “How far you go in life depends on you being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving and tolerant of the weak and the strong. Because someday you will have been all of these.”