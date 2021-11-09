When I think back to becoming a first-time parent, I don’t recall any strong convictions about how I was going to parent. I was young and naïve, which is always when a person should take on the biggest commitment of their entire lives. I guess I had some general goals such as I wanted my children toilet trained before they went to middle school and eating a good balanced diet. However, when I had five children under the age of eight, my goal was to get dressed for the day, maybe find time for a shower. Many days I had no idea what my kids ate for breakfast.
I have felt strongly that adult kids should not return home even though in the 21st century this is a trendy thing to do. I inherited this belief from my mother who sent us away to college far enough that we couldn’t come home on the weekend to have her do our laundry. Joke was on her when we waited for fall break and arrived home with a trunk full of dirty clothes. Buying a few extra packages of underpants was way cheaper than doing laundry. I shared this “once you’re out, you’re out” principle to my offspring, but then, Covid 19 happened. Even a mother’s resolutions are no match for a pandemic.
Although I love being a grandma, I happily relinquish all parenting responsibilities of my grandkids to my children. I know grandparents who frequently babysit their grandchildren, teach them to tie their shoes, go to all their activities, and take them to Disney World like crazy people. Although I greatly admire grandparents who become co-parents to their grandkids, I think I will survive not overseeing someone’s bedtime or negotiating a peace treaty between a couple of toddlers. I most definitely won’t be the cool grandma who takes their granddaughter out in the country to drive for the first time. I have enough gray hair from completing that task with my own kids.
I tried to convey my belief systems regarding my parenting responsibilities to my children, but it’s impossible to cover everything, as I recently discovered. My daughter bought a house this summer. She lives in Rochester, and I suggested that she maybe get a security system. One evening her sister, who resides in another state, glommed onto the idea that she was contemplating getting a dog. To be helpful, this sister spent hours sending pictures of adorable puppies, giving her sibling advice on dog ownership, and convincing her that her house would not be a home without a beloved pet. Helping someone else choose a pet is the easiest part of committing to a dog, especially when you live in another state and really will have no day-to-day responsibility for the puppy. But her enthusiasm was contagious and suddenly we find ourselves driving over an hour to pick up our new puppy. I say “our” because that indeed is what it has become.
My daughter, and new puppy owner, is a nurse. Working many over-time shifts the past several months leaves her sleep deprived which is not a great match for training a puppy so Jetta spends a lot of time with me. We have owned Sheltie dogs. They herd. They don’t chew. Jetta, a mix of Australian Shepherd and Belgian Malinois, a breed unfamiliar to any of us, chews everything. The first week he gnawed through his leash while at the park. I switched both dogs to chain leashes which are 1000 times heavier and therefore more challenging to carry for an extended walk. It’s basically like Olympic weightlifting but more grueling because you are dragging one dog and the other dog is dragging you.
I am barely competent to walk one dog. One morning at 5:30 I find myself struggling with both dogs. As a car comes by Diggy, who forever wants to herd cars, lunges towards the car, circling around and around like a top while the other dog leaps and grabs onto the back of my pants. It is dark as I yell, “Diggy, sit.” “Jetta, let go.” “Jetta, stop!” At this moment I realize the car is a police vehicle. I worry that the officer will think, due to my complete lack of management of the dogs, that I probably stole one or both. As I try desperately to unclench Jetta’s teeth from the back of my pant leg, while reining in Diggy, I am ready to flag down the police car and have them both arrested for behavior unbecoming of a pet. I am only slightly consoled that because of the early hour, it is still dark outside so maybe none of my neighbors have witnessed this miserable chaos.
So do not be surprised if one day, despite being the parent who committed to providing nutritional meals, you find your children eating a hot fudge sundae Pop-tart with a side of Skittles for breakfast. Or if you are the parent who resolved to have your children to bed early, find yourself telling your four-year-old, “fine, you can stay up ‘til 10, just turn the TV off when you go to bed. Mommy is going to sleep.” Some days I have two dogs who follow me around the house as though I am the drum major in a parade. Four months ago, if anyone had said I would be helping to train my child’s dog, I would have scoffed at them. Convictions and resolutions are no match for the love of a child.