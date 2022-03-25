In Minnesota, the use of tracking dogs to recover wounded deer and bear, has been approved for 2019. This is a big change for Minnesota hunter and could mean game animals will be located that would otherwise be lost. We all know the best solution to the problem of lost animals is preparation before the shot and hunters can do a lot to assure that lost game and blood tracking dogs are not needed. The most obvious and simplest thing is to be proficient with your bow or firearm. Don’t get caught up in the moment and make a bad choice. Keep the range reasonable, and stay within your skill level.
Even with the best intentions; however, some wounded game can be tough to track. We owe it to the prey to recover it and blood tracking dogs are a way to find that game. It’s a resource used in other states with a good deal of success.
I’ve already heard people say, they plan on just teaching old Rex the lab to blood trail. Problem solved. But is it? Do you really want your hard charging lab tracking deer? My guess is probably not. Old Rex on a twelve foot lead tracking game, might be even more of a problem.
You do not need a specific breed of dog to track, however. Many of the mixed breeds are perfectly acceptable tracking dogs. In addition, most people don’t have the space or time to own a dog specifically for blood trailing, so most hunters call in an expert. My blood trailing friends tell me it is as habit forming as and rewarding as hunting with a dog.
Many blood tracking dogs are small. Dachshunds, for example, are great at it. They are smart, have great noses and are small enough to handle on a lead. They are also easily trained for scent work. I know falconers that use dachshunds as rabbit dogs and also do blood trailing successfully.
Beagle’s are also good blood tracking dogs, but the same thing that applies to labs applies to them. I have three and don’t want them to have anything to do with deer. My dogs have been deer proofed to the point that if a deer jumps up in front of us they come back to me. Beagle’s, or beagle crosses, are often used for blood trailing because they are easily trained and good at it. In fact, hounds are a great choice.
Bloodhounds are also a terrific breed. They are big. The blood part of their name comes from their use in tracking people. They were widely used to find missing individuals and, yes, to track human “persons of interest” for law enforcement. My buddy, Marge, is a good example of the breed. She is biddable and has a nose that is beyond belief. This bloodhound is big, and when on a scent her calm hound demeanor gets fast and determined. At around ninety pounds she’s a force, and handling her on a fresh scent is hard work.
Slovensky Kolov’s, a Czech breed, is frequently described as a “a lot of dog” which usually means headstrong, aggressive and difficult to handle. They are great blood trailing dogs, but not for first time trainers.
Whatever breed, the good tracking dog must possess the desire to track, the toughness and tenacity to figure out complex trails, and the biddability to work with the handler.
Training for blood trailing usually involves laying down a scent trail and encouraging the dog to follow it. Some trainers use liver, some use a drag soaked in deer blood available from a variety of on-line sources, frozen. Some trainers save deer blood from road killed or last season’s deer.
A drag of fifty yards is a good place to start. After the dog is tracking well in a straight line, add a ninety degree turn. This will confuse the dog and the handler will be able to see how the dog figures out where the scent went. The dog should learn to circle from the point of loss until they pick up the scent line again. Praising the dog lavishly at every success along the way will help the process.
Although scent in a field situation is a combination of blood and the associated dander and skin cells animals naturally slough off, I would not recommend a drag made of a deer hide in the early stages of training.
Once the dog is figuring out the curves and turns in a trail, add trails through brush, and trails that are longer in length.
One other caution when laying a scent line is to be sure the dog is tracking the drag and not you. Take care to mask your scent when laying the trail.
The law says the dog must be on a lead held by the trainer. A dog on a lead, in thick brush, frequently in the dark, offers tremendous challenges to the trainer, and if that dog is all amped up, the challenges are even more intense. The handler needs to be up to the task physically.
There are already companies offering training for the recovery of deer and bear operating in Minnesota. They normally offer recovery attempts for a fee, so the market was prepared for this change in statute. Be sure to check the Minnesota regulation booklet on page 61 for the rules for the use of dogs to find wounded game. It would also be a good idea to get the names of folks that blood trail before you need to find a deer or bear in real life. Most importantly practice taking good shots with a firearm or bow with which you are familiar. The best option is to not have to track the down game at all.