I am absolutely amazed at the significant number of ads and placards posted just about everywhere I look or go that displays a “Help Wanted” message. They are on grocery stores, gas stations, manufacturing facilities, school bus companies, retailers, trucking firms, restaurants … everywhere! Everybody needs workers.
Just take a look in this or any other newspaper as they have devoted entire multi page sections just for Help Wanted ads.
It didn’t used to be like this. What’s the matter? What is the problem? Where are all the people that used to work? And why don’t they want to work now? Furthermore, I don’t think that anyone has an instant solution to this nationwide problem.
Work is the essential element in defining personal and social identity. It is the primary source of an income stream and that’s called MONEY! Without it, you can’t buy anything and an able-bodied person doesn’t deserve anything if they won’t work for it.
Is this so called shortage of a work force in our society because there is a large segment of the population that is “financially well-off?” I think not.
I think that this problem exists probably because of a significant dramatic disappearance of a strong “good old fashion work ethic!”
I grew up in the shadow of World War II and I learned many valuable lessons from living in that era…one being “money is a great motivator.” If you want something, work for it. Go out, get a job, work for money, save up and when you have enough, buy what you saved your money for. That’s pretty simple economics to me.
While growing up and during my college years, I had a plethora of jobs. I mowed lawns with a push mower, shoveled snow, had a 150-can rural milk route, pumped gas, sacked groceries, unloaded trucks, parked cars in a ramp, washed dishes, delivered newspapers, weeded onions and picked potatoes on commercial growing plantations, set pins in a bowling alley, painted signs, wrought iron fencing and displays…and I pinstriped, flamed and scalloped cars…just to name a few of many jobs I had. I worked hard, saved my money and then bought some of the things I wanted or needed. And I still do. I learned my lesson well!
Work and generally just keeping busy has always given me a sense of achievement which I found to be a paramount priority for a meaningful life.
Getting up and going to work is good for my mental health too, as it has always allowed me to connect with others, bolstered my sense of self-esteem and it gave me purpose and identity.
Work has a way of making me part of and contributing to something bigger than me.
And for those who refuse to work and are living off “Rainbow Stew”…in addition to self-esteem, self-fulfillment and identity, they are missing out on all of what life offers that you cannot buy.
“Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up. It knows that it has to outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. Every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up. It knows it must run faster than the slowest gazelle, or it could starve.” And it doesn’t matter whether you are the gazelle or the lion. So when the sun comes up, remember money compels people to get up and go to work and the significance of that cannot be underestimated.
It doesn’t matter what you do, just do something and do it well and it won’t seem like work, as you will certainly make an impact on yourself, other people and the world … so you better get out of bed running!