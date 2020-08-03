In this great big wonderful world of ours, we are inundated by words because life is all about words.
This newspaper is comprised of words. Television is nothing more than a vast accumulation of words that are spoken to us, perhaps because we don’t take the time to read words.
Everything is about words … labels, instructions, directions, stories, discoveries, books, magazines, religions, philosophies, sermons and others way too numerous to mention. They are all about words.
Our bodies have a language all their own and they talk to us and we need to interpret what it is saying with our words.
We use words to communicate. There are some people that use way too many words to make a point. It seems as if they either don’t know how or refuse to edit what they are saying. Sometimes, it is way too much information for the average individual.
And there are those who are hardly able to respond to a question with a simple singular word answer like “yes” or “no.” Either they are afraid to use words or they just might be incapable of speaking up.
Some people speak their minds while others seem to just be quiet. Almost everybody has an opinion on everything and some let their voices be heard while others choose not to say anything. They just sit and stew and say words silently to themselves. Usually, you wouldn’t want to hear it anyway as its negative stuff. And we have all done it at one time or another.
Some people choose the words they want to use very carefully. A relative of mine seems to have been born without a “filter.” Most people have a filter that’s hardwired in. They choose words very carefully so as to not use words that are offensive to others. It appears that he says whatever enters the daunting hallways of his mind and goes directly right out his mouth…unfiltered.
There are some that believe their words are more important than others and that might be because they are the ones in charge. Either you conform to their words and mandates or you pay the consequences.
My wife and I recently made a visit to Mayo in Rochester. Upon entering the facility, it is required that you answer multiple verbal questions and you cannot enter without wearing a mask. So, the option is to answer the questions verbally and follow the requirements or it is no service for you.
We have a ton of so-called experts in this world who think that their whole goal in life is to convince us, with their words, that they are right. Take our national health situation for example. Some tell us we are going to die if we get the virus while others say there is a 99% recovery rate. And still some say to wear a mask to save the lives of others or ourselves. Yet others say masks don’t work and wearing one solves nothing.
And so the “push-pull” argument continues.
Whose words do you want to listen to and believe? Usually in any discussion, it’s the words that match your thinking and your own words. I think it is that simple.