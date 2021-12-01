Well, here we are already in December. It’s crazy to think how fast the last year has gone by. Just a year ago, we weren’t eating in restaurants — we weren’t doing anything that we had been used to. Some of us got creative, some of us got a little lazy. One thing that didn’t slow down this year, though, was the real estate market. With record-low interest rates and property values increasing, Owatonna and Steele County was a busy market this year!
I thought I’d give a brief update and share a few stories from 2021. Home showings were started via video or FaceTime. Sometimes you might not have met the client in person until closing. Real estate is a people business; for many agents, shifting to virtual showings had a significant impact on how they conduct their business. That said, many others took the opportunity to learn a new way to conduct business. It has been fascinating to see the evolution over the last 16 months.
Some sellers this year were able to receive multiple offers within the first couple of days on the market. This also likely meant they received prices well over the asking price. Who could complain about that? Multiple offers can be tricky, though, when several of the offers could be very similar in price, but with subtle details that would motivate a seller to go in one direction. With many of these competitive offers, buyers were purchasing without a home inspection, taking on some risk in doing so. And the seller was assuming some risk with taking an offer that might not appraise for the sale price.
The appraisal issue was something some buyers and sellers had to deal with this year, more so than they have in the past. The short explanation is that if the sale price is $200,000, but the appraised value comes back at $180,000, the bank will not lend more than the appraised value, leaving the buyer and seller to figure out how to come to terms. Sometimes the buyer would need to bring cash to closing, and sometimes the seller would agree to reduce the price. Real estate is sometimes like a puzzle: it can take several attempts to find the right fit. And even then, you have several more pieces that need to fall into place before it’s complete.
In a market with so few listings all year long, selling was the easy part. Finding a home to move into once you sold, however, was the challenge. And sometimes, you had to sacrifice a few necessary items to settle into the right house. You might’ve had to up your price point a little bit. So far through this year, we have seen almost 10% more listings than last year. The number of closed sales is virtually equal to last year, and the median sale price is up over 12% from 2020. As far as inventory and supply and demand, we’ve had less than one month of inventory pretty much any time throughout this year.
In a year where nobody knew what to expect, many people could transact and create a new story in a new home. Real estate agents work hard to earn their client’s business. Many of them build friendships with their clients that last for a lifetime. When you think about it, helping someone find a place to call home, to put their feet up, to watch their children grow, it’s a great way to be a part of that experience!
In knowing what to expect for 2022, many sources have indicated we should expect the real estate market next year to be very similar to how it has been for the last two. But don’t worry. Much like the previous two years, real estate will continue to move forward.
For those of you who have transacted real estate in the last two years, I hope you take time this holiday season to put your feet up, to admire the Christmas tree in your new living room, or whatever it is that you do that makes you call your place home do, it a little extra this holiday season!
Happy holidays. See you in 2022!