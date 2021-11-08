As a school district, our number one priority is always our students. How can we best support them, provide them with the best staff and offer them a wide range of learning opportunities?
As Director of Finance and Operations for the Owatonna Public Schools, one of my primary roles is to provide leadership for financial decisions. I’m proud to say that thanks to the hard work of our team, we have earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting award from the Association of School Business Officials International, along with the Minnesota Department of Education School Finance Award for exhibiting fiscal health, sound fiscal management and accountability — for 23 years running!
Every fall, we go through a number of financial steps that are critical for the effective management of our school district.
We once again received a “clean” audit report on our financial statements from our independent auditor, which is the highest opinion an auditor can issue. Our team works hard to prepare for this audit and to ensure that we are fiscally responsible with our taxpayers’ dollars.
In December, we will finalize our board-approved levy certification for the 2022-23 school year. I’m pleased to report that we are projecting a decrease in our levy of approximately 1.5 percent, resulting in a savings to taxpayers. This compares to the state average of a 4.5 percent increase.
The past few years have been challenging on many levels. Due to state funding not keeping pace with inflation and ongoing unfunded mandates, school budgets have been tight. The pandemic made budgets even tighter. We have made difficult decisions to maintain a balanced budget and adequate reserve fund, resulting in cuts of $4.5 million dollars over the last three years.
Owatonna Public Schools, like many districts, lost students last year during the pandemic to homeschool or online learning — which meant less revenue to fund staff and programs for our remaining students. We also had increased expenses for personal protective equipment, technology and other pandemic-related needs. All Minnesota school districts were fortunate to receive federal funding to help us navigate through these additional budget challenges.
Our federal COVID relief funding is being used to maintain class size limits, address student learning loss, provide support for social and emotional learning, expand opportunities for our students through 1:1 devices, and support after school and summer school programming. Unfortunately, these extra funds will only last through the 2023-24 school year, which means we will need to either identify new revenue or make major cuts at that time.
Looking ahead, we hope for relative financial stability for the next two years. The federal funds were meant to provide one-time funding for specific pandemic-related needs, and they have been a huge help to us. When they run out, we will face budget challenges and will likely need to ask our voters for additional financial support. Until then, we will continue to utilize our resources to create great learning opportunities for all the students in our community.