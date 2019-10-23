What is a new high school’s impact on the future of our community?
As the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Board of Directors and our members have discussed the project, we’ve considered how an investment in a high school will impact the economy, future workforce, employers and community overall. We’ve studied a community that took on a high school project with similarities to ours and completed the project six years ago — Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Minnesota.
We selected Alexandria High School because the similarities are significant. This is a non-metro community who constructed a new high school for a similar enrollment while also earning local corporate support and donations.
The 283,000-square-foot facility located on 167 acres, services 1,400 students, and opened its doors on Sept 2, 2014.
When analyzing the cost of the high school compared to the proposed cost of a new Owatonna High School it further drives the similarities-both schools are built for career pathways. According to Kraus Anderson, a leader in school construction, the cost of construction for the Owatonna project is in line for a career pathway school.
Questions we’ve asked the leadership at Alexandria High School:
Are more kids taking classes in the trades? Welding, machining, and manufacturing?
The answer was an overwhelming yes that student interest and numbers have increased since moving into the new high school and additional classes have been added as a result.
Additionally, more students have enrolled in 2-year college after graduation than before the new school and pathways program was in place.
How has the school, and career pathways, impacted the engagement with employers?
Engagement with employers and community is up from 1,100 voluntary hours when new school was built and pathways implemented to current numbers of 3,900 hours of participation in the school.
On a recent tour of the Alexandria High School, we were able to see how new learning spaces made career pathways and business engagement successful. The first thing you will notice inside the Alexandria High School is that real life careers are being taught on the first floor, in daylight, in prominence.
You will pass the kitchens where students learn skills on business plans, menus, and of course, cooking. They then put those skills to the test by selling their creations to students and the community.
Next comes the 3D printer and welding lab. These facilities are visible in the main commons space and feature current equipment in clean, bright spaces.
Move on further and you will walk into a space where geometry students are also building a house. Testing their studies with reality all in the same space. Students no longer are asking, ‘how will I use this in real life?’.
Continue into the performing arts space and you find temperature-controlled rooms, optimal flooring and acoustics, and proper lighting.
Nursing certificates are being earned in the high school.
It goes on and on. Into the agricultural space, the gyms, workout areas and classrooms.
The space and the learning tie together-you watch it happen as you tour the school. The flexibility in the rooms, the open spaces for small groups, the proper tools, including modern technology, to learn with.
Alexandria High School students are learning in a 21st century environment the skills that employers need today.
Conducting this study provided us a great opportunity to further understand the possibilities a new Owatonna High School can provide our students and community.