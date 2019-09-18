Sex education changes should be supported
To the editor:
The proposed changes to Minnesota sex education will benefit students and should be fully supported by the community. These changes require all sex ed to be medically accurate. I am honestly surprised that some do not feel this is a necessary policy. It seems as though providing accurate information would be the bare minimum expected from our public schools.
Still, many feel that to teach sex education is outside of the purview of schools. Would that also count for math, science, or reading? The point of public education is to ensure that students gain the necessary information to become happy and healthy adults. Health education is essential to this goal. Shielding students from age-appropriate and medically accurate information does nothing but encourage ignorance. Concerns of pregnancy, STI’s and consent do not go away simply because we refuse to address them.
These guidelines also include information for LGBTQ students who have often been ignored entirely in health classes. This information is vital for all students to understand. The information on consent and domestic violence are also important in creating a healthy environment for students.
If anything, I think this policy doesn’t change enough, as parents can still opt out of sex ed on behalf of their children. However, this is a huge step in the right direction. Times are moving forward, the Owatonna school district must move with it, or else our students will enter the adult world already behind.
Lauren Duncan
Owatonna