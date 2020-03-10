A person spends a large part of the beginning of their life being evaluated. I was tested endlessly from the age of five through my college years. Suddenly, except for maybe an annual employment review, the judgment period is over, although not entirely. There was the time when my kids triggered the alarm system while leaving. I was in Omaha and received a call from the police who were in my house looking for bad guys. The police said everything looked pretty much in order except there were lights on everywhere. That was oddly reassuring as I was sure that, had we been robbed, the criminals would be more environmentally conscious than my kids. “Is the house at least clean?” I asked the officer. He hung up as he obviously had bigger fish to fry.
Then there is the occasion when I get up on Saturday and start cleaning the house, walk the dog, make lunch, maybe nap, and suddenly it is 3:00, and I have yet to shower. Of course, this is the day someone knocks on the door asking me to buy something, or if I have seen their dog, or confirming the property lines. I am not exactly prepared for visitors. “Oh, wow, I didn’t realize the Albert Einstein hairdo is back in style.” They don’t say it with words, but it is clearly reflected in their eyes.
But when your kid starts kindergarten and you receive a notice of parent-teacher conferences, the evaluations begin all over. A priest once told me that his dad said, “You might be stupid, but I expect you to behave.” The dad probably eventually won a Father-of-the-Year award. A parent can’t help but feel that when they meet with teachers to review their child’s performance and school behavior they too are being critiqued. I have been attending parent-teacher conferences for 25 years. If I dwell on it too much, I might feel like a cell scrutinized under one of those fancy electron microscopes. I don’t dwell on it much.
With technology, schools provide portals which give parents 24-hour online access to their children’s grades, assignments, absences, etc. I have opted out of this opportunity. I decided a long time ago that I have enough obligations on my plate. My plate looks like I took two trips around a fantastic buffet. My grade school children’s responsibility plates were small and contained maybe a sandwich with a side of chips. By adolescence, maybe add a pickle and a cookie. Regardless of how full their kids’ plates are, a parent can whine about theirs being fuller. My kids’ schoolwork is their responsibility. I have informed them that how they perform in high school will determine if they have several options for their future or just a few. “It’s your choice, sweetheart.”
The portal is also used for other things like feeding your child. I received a frantic text from my daughter. “YOU FORGOT TO WRITE ME A CHECK FOR LUNCH MONEY.” “No honey, you forgot to remind me to write you a check for lunch money.” A different daughter starts college in the fall. Completing the FAFSA is currently on my plate. I need to report how much money I made babysitting when I was 13. “WELL, I AM GOING TO STARVE TODAY.” “Didn’t I see you eating yesterday? A full meal, if I recall correctly. You’ll be fine.” But as mothers do, I tried to access the portal to put some money in her account. After 20 minutes I was directed to food services who informed me that there was $11 in my daughter’s account, clearly enough money to feed her hot lunch for a week.
Back to conferences. Because I don’t access the Portal, conferences are always a surprise. But some things can be anticipated. One child’s mind worked overtime. Stuff that came out of his mouth was left of left field. When this son was just starting to read, was just starting to sound out words, he critiques the author’s word choice. “I am going to say ‘mom’ instead of ‘mama,’” he told me. “Mom” does not rhyme with “llama,” which ruined the whole book for me. At his first-grade conference, I told the teacher I was not responsible for anything that came out of his mouth.
The conference setup seems a little adversarial. In grade school, I sometimes sat at a child’s desk, while the teacher presented me with my child’s schoolwork. “I see that this test didn’t go well.” The teacher wondered if this happened because Mom did not prioritize homework and allowed the child watch four hours of TV after school. Mom pondered if this was because the teacher did not thoroughly prepare the brilliant child for the test, the child wasn’t given enough time to study, the test fell on a day where the child had three other tests, a paper, and played basketball in Winona the previous evening. The child was out of the picture.
For the past several years, the schools encouraged parents to bring their child with them to conferences. I never really got on that train, but it’s a great idea. I imagine going to conferences and sitting in a big chair, next to my child’s teacher who is also in a big chair. My child is across from us in a small chair. It’s a power play. “You seemed to struggle on this test.” “Well, I have a lot on my plate,” says child. Mom responds, “Really? Well your sport ended three weeks ago, you have caused us to go over our cellphone data limit, and you clearly haven’t been spending your free time cleaning your room. I expect better.” Teacher replies, “You were given a study guide for that test and we reviewed the material during class. I confiscated your phone and saw that you were playing Clash of Clans while I was teaching. I don’t think you are working up to your potential. I expect better.”
I missed conferences last month. I only have a few years left of this time-honored tradition. I am grateful for teachers. I support everyone who assists me in preparing my children to get out of my house.