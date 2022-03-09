To the editor:

There are several issues/facts that I don't hear/read about.  

First, all humans are the same species: Homo sapiens. There are two models — girls and boys. Don't believe me? Google it! 

Child abuse is wrong — has always been wrong. All the abuse women have experienced/know of has always been wrong.

Those who cheat, whether butting in line or being another Bernie Madoff — always been wrong. 

The clothes make the man? Two words: John Gotti. Handsome, polite men are good? Ted Bundy. All veterans deserve respect and appreciation? Tim McVeigh. 

Money cannot purchase everything — integrity, compassion, respect, trust, to name a few. 

For humans to take a human life is not logical.

When I see attorneys on a TV commercial or "paid program," I sense a certain lack of integrity that diminishes the bar. IMHO!

If more people would realize that opinion and fact are not interchangeable, that would really cancel out a lot of human stupidity. 

Also, if more people understood the power, potential and abilities of what's between our ears, that'd be great!

Finally, a thought always precedes a feeling; that is how our brains work, plain and simple.

I've been dealing with hyper-awareness since age 4 or 5, that's why this letter covers many details. 

Timothy Johnson

Owatonna

