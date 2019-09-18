Closing in on the autumnal equinox as this is expected to be published, it’s time again for more misadventures in the great outdoors, a tribute to the temporarily (I hope) incompetent reel-life situations and fickle trigger-fingers of fate. While I haven’t exactly been flooded with such stories in the year since I first broached this subject, I nonetheless have a few good ones to tell.
The first tail up is from a dedicated angler attempting to pass on his knowledge to his own spawn. After carefully showing how to cast out a bobber rig, his son started throwing more bobbers — without any attachments — into the water. After the elder angler carefully explained that a worm is needed to catch fish, his boy then attempted to dump just the worms, by themselves, into the lake. OK, so let’s add that the kid is only 2½ years old, so there’s some learning curve involved. The more mistakes you make early in life, the more hard-earned knowledge you acquire. Those of us who grew up on the Iron Range, as noted in previous columns, could be among the brilliant in this category, because mistakes seemed to be an integral part of building our childhood forte.
To show that the learning process never stops, the above mentioned person, also an avid hunter, tells a story of turkey hunting that calls into question exactly which turkey we’re talking about. After a short luckless season, he anxiously went forth on the final day determined not to waste the licensing money. Sitting quietly, he thought he heard something. Turning, he could see perhaps a dozen or more, which is about as flocking great a deal as a hunter can wish to have. However, his movement started their movement away at a rapid walking pace. Bringing his gun up, knowing he might not otherwise get a decent shot, he fired a round. Having not shouldered the weapon, the kickback drove the gunstock into his biceps, ultimately resulting in a decent bruise and significant soreness. He did hit one, but discovered it was a hen, not the tom had intended to take.
In that state (note to local DNR peeps: not Minnesota) only male turkeys are allowed as targets. Rather than waste meat, however, he felt that the twenty-first century’s fluid openness regarding gender identity should allow the dead bird to call itself a jake (young male), so problem solved. Almost. At that very moment he noticed another person strolling down the access path with children. Tossing a jacket over the prey, our subject nimrod engaged in polite conversation, learning that his visitor was checking out his favorite deer hunting spot for later in the season. [Non-hunters note: turkey hunting requires camouflaged clothing; the rifle season for deer requires high-visibility clothing for safety. Never the twain shall meet.] “Missed what I was aiming for” — certainly not an outright lie — was the only serious explanation of a loud report but no apparent success.
This leads us to another similar incident nearly 40 years ago, in an area of Minnesota we generally refer to as “north of Nashwauk”. My co-worker hit a doe while aiming at a buck during the rifle deer season, and none of us that day were in possession of a doe permit. Again, not to waste meat, we took his $50 pick-up truck as deep into the woods as the path would allow, and loaded the carcass to take back to his home. “Home”, in this case, was a lakeside cabin a couple miles beyond the reach of phone and electricity where he and his wife managed to rear four healthy children. With only flashlights and gas lamps, we were able to properly hang and gut the deer, sorting out the heart first for the traditional celebratory stew. As we walked down the hill in near pitch darkness, my friend’s wife asked the third member of our party to “hand that to me” — meaning the flashlight — whereas he promptly slapped the still warm and wet deer heart into her hand. We need to be more specific in our speech. This being a family newspaper, I’ll refrain from quoting her short diatribe.
On one of my hometown social media sites — “You Know You Grew Up in Hibbing…” — someone once brought up the subject of getting the vehicle stuck while grouse hunting. While that involves more a lack of driving judgment than hunting skills, it is a rather lengthy set of interesting responses, all more or less personal confessions. However one of the worst ones didn’t seem to come up, it being suffered by a few classmates, herein unnamed. Allowed to hunt with a neighbor boy who was a year or two older, the four loaded their gear into his parents’ new station wagon, this being allowed because the pick-up truck said person usually drove would not fit the entire party without someone having to ride in the box. A bit of inattention and a slight movement of tire off the main roadway required only a minor steering adjustment. The difference was that while the more familiar vehicle (truck) had the traditional steering, the newer vehicle had power steering. Thus a quick reaction overcorrected, and they hurtled toward the wrong side of the road. With lightning-fast reflexes of youth, the driver immediately overcorrected in the opposite direction, this time flipping it over, land on its rooftop in the ditch. Passengers were belted in, but guns were not. Within moments of coming to a stop, one of them covered with blood (nosebleed, but he didn’t know it at that point), all panicked, trying forcefully to open the doors---with no avail. It took a bit to realize the doors were still locked, and in those days did not open without undoing the mechanism. They did not get to hunt that day. Win for the game, score another cull of the wild.
We were young and stupid then, but mostly that’s changed. We’re much older now. So for this year I will simply end this column with a note of caution: Safety tip — don’t do that.