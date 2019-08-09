<&firstgraph>Numerous politicians, mostly on the progressive side, are calling for a number of freebies: free medical, college and so-called affordable housing. All apparent noble causes. Along with them is a call for an increase in the minimum wage to a living wage. The most talked about is raising to $15 an hour.
A quick look at the history of the minimum wage will show a couple surprises.
FDR started the minimum wage at 25 cents an hour and raised it once to 30 cents. The following is the history of presidents' raising the minimum wage. Truman raised it to 40 cents and then to 75 cents, Eisenhower to $1. Both Kennedy and Johnson raised it twice — Kennedy to $1.16 then $1.25 and Johnson to $1.40 and then $1.60. Richard Nixon raised it once, to $2 an hour, followed by Ford, who raised it to $2.10, then to $2.30. Carter raised it four times during his presidency — $2.65 to $2.90 to $3.10 to $3.35. During his eight years in office, Ronald Reagan didn't raise the minimum wage at all. George H.W. Bush raised it twice — $3.80, then $4.25. Clinton also raised it twice — $4.75 and $5.15. George W. Bush also raised it twice, to $5.85 and then $6.55. Obama raised it just once — $7.25.
Two surprises: Republicans raised the minimum wage at a faster pace than Democrats if you consider their time in office; and — the other surprise — that Obama almost matched Reagan.
Fifteen dollars an hour at a 40-hour work week is $31,200, which I believe is considered the national poverty level. The cost of living also varies greatly depending on where you live.
<&firstgraph>If you looked at a chart of the least expensive and most expensive cities to live in, you would discover a few interesting things. What would cost you $77.10 in McAllen, Texas — the cheapest city to live in — would cost you $238.60 in Manhattan, New York, which is the most expensive place to live. Four of the 10 least expensive cities to live in were in Texas, while four of the 10 most expensive cities to live in were in California. It’s obvious that where you live makes a huge difference in what is considered a “living wage.”
<&firstgraph>It’s also obvious that if you are working for minimum wage, a jump from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour would be huge and you likely would vote for anyone advocating it. And if you lived in Texas rather than California, you’d be smiling like a Cheshire Cat in the sandbox.
I believe big companies love a minimum wage. They can cover labor costs with a small increase in product cost compared to smaller family businesses. They can easily eliminate competition, which I believe has been happening for years.
Cost-of-living inflation has been a driving force in the call for an increase in wages. Without a doubt, a higher minimum wage becomes a vicious circle in pushing inflation. The fact that we must more than double the present wage tells us what price inflation is doing in America.
But wages are not the biggest driver when it comes to inflation. The number one cause is the printing of money by the Federal Reserve. This is fueled by our government spending more than it takes in to fund its various programs and, of course, the exorbitant cost of our never-ending wars. They also increase the money supply to counter a recession. Doing this without achieving economic growth also leads to inflation with the possibility of hyperinflation.
Another concern facing workers today is the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the job market. We see automatic checkouts, robots doing more and more labor, drones doing delivery and trucks being driven without people. Not only are they affecting labor but they pay no taxes, including Social Security. Because of this I’ve now heard progressives call for a national wage, giving all Americans a wage, whether they are working or not. I’m not sure just what or how much that is but it sure sounds like a disaster to me.
So what are the answers?
Labor is similar to other products in that the cost depends on supply and demand. End the high cost of war by ending that conflict one way or another. Close most or all of our military bases around the world. Quit giving money to foreign countries. Quit supporting cheap labor abroad with unfair trade agreements. Cut the ever-increasing federal budget and employment numbers, this includes eliminating entire departments. Use all the savings to fix our infrastructure and other problems. Bring manufacturing and other job markets back to America.
We can only increase our standard of living by returning to a free market which encourages competition with small innovative companies. This would help end the crony capitalism that has infested the free market system. It is not an easy task given our political stalemate but giving money for nothing has never and will never work.
Increase the demand and workers will benefit far more than attempting to raise standard of living by giving free money.
A couple of my best friends, who happen to be Hispanic, started working as laborers and now run their own crews. They proved their worth by being dependable and excellent workers. People like this are always in demand. Compare that to what we did to Native Americans by placing them on reservations and providing for their welfare. We destroyed their pride and sense of accomplishment.