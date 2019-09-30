Three ways to keep a secret, if two of them are dead.
Benjamin Franklin
It has been stated in a study, that the average person has at least one or more secrets they have been carrying for 15 years and perhaps even a lot longer. People typically have three skeletons hidden away that they are not proud of, namely debt, sexual fantasies and phobias (three most common) and they are never shared.
There are 2 kinds of secrets. The ones you want to keep in… and the others you don’t dare let out.
— Ally Carter
Respondents to a survey stated what they dread mostly in life, is the unearthing of their deepest secret. When asked what they thought would happen if their secret was revealed, most of their reactions would be of extreme disappointment, anger and rage.
Secrets are always stored neatly away in our mental dairies, and yes, we are all allowed to keep our most inner thoughts a secret. It’s our very own private world. It’s human nature to have secrets and if they were ever exposed, the fear of rejection, plain and simple, is the consequence. Perhaps you are of a certain vintage when the expression “don’t hang your dirty laundry out on the line” was used. And of course “don’t tell what’s going on in the family.”
To use these expressions or commands was the vehicle in which family members taught other family members to cover-up well guarded family secrets from the prying eyes of the public. It’s a way that family members were taught to keep secrets, big or small. Little did they know at the time, but those ill guarded rules would carry over into their adult lives and enable them to further isolate themselves from others while acting out that everything is all OK. While doing that, they don’t tell what’s going on and they can take care of their own. Consequently they become alienated and disconnected from others while trying to keep the secret a secret. They become little islands unto themselves. They won’t let anybody into their lives and won’t allow others to love them.
I have learned over the years to listen extremely carefully to what people say and how they answer questions. I discovered that very few people can genuinely answer questions directly, honestly and openly. Some people of so-called important positions in life, rarely if ever answer questions openly and honestly. Beware of people that claim “transparency” as I believe they have the most to hide. They seem to dodge the bullet and generalize their responses and very seldom if ever own their own statements.
Fellow columnist Emma Hansen states “lies of omission are still lies” and “manipulating the truth is deceitful”…and what I believe that all means is beware of people with hidden agendas. In other words, some folks will say and do anything to keep the secret!
Many will talk endless circles of gobbledygook rather than to answer questions accurately and directly while keeping the truth at bay in order to keep the secret…at all cost! If you listen intently, you can almost always detect that there is a secret someplace.
I have always enjoyed questioning people when I hear them make generalized all inclusive statements, and like most attorneys do, knowing the answer before I ask the question. It’s always fun listening to them juggle their language in an attempt to be convincing. Wouldn’t it be something novel to hear someone say “I just don’t know”? Or maybe even hear the truth for once?
I find it interesting how some people bury or hide themselves from the public if their child (of any age) has been discovered doing some harmful, hurtful, damaging or destructive act. I think it is a way of hiding as they have a tendency to feel responsible or guilty, embarrassed or even lots of shame by their actions. If they never expose their own vulnerability, they always have to try to keep the secret.
Bruce P, a good friend of mine, once said “you are only as sick as the secrets you keep”… a very wise saying. Keeping the secret is exhausting business as it wears on your psychic and it depends on the secret and how many you are keeping. It drains energy, causes social and spiritual isolation, irritating behavior, stress, sleeplessness, anxiety, fear, doubt, attacks self esteem, and can wear a path from your chair to the refrigerator. It causes heart disease, divides families, stunts personal relationships, depression, hypertension, addiction, acts of abuse, even cancer… and the list grows long.
Occasionally, I’ll meet someone that tells me just how great and wonderful of a life they have. They tell me they have this wonderful family and everyone all gets along so well together, has a fantastic spouse, wonderful children, outstanding grandchildren, incredible parents, an amazing church and on and on and on. Gimme a break! I want to swallow my two fingers. Hey folks, there just isn’t a life like that anywhere on this earth. We all have problems, all the time. Every marriage has been threatened by divorce more times than you can count. People get under each other’s skin. We hurt one another, say bad things, fight, argue, disagree, lie and sometimes become physical. Just join the human race rather than to live in the delusion honored by secrets.
There is a risk involved in keeping a secret and a greater risk of disclosing it. One needs only to decide that disclosure of the secret will be more painful than keeping it hidden. So it stays a secret.
I’ve always wondered why some people just can’t be real human beings…frail, vulnerable and broken. Some always seem to want to be more than they are and I firmly believe that much of it stems from the message that were taught years ago…to keep the secret at all cost!