To the editor:
What we know is the Covid virus is very contagious; it is passed on when people are close together, especially if they are not masked. Cases are increasing now. Many researchers predict that the transmission will increase when people go back inside this fall. Children can carry the virus and some become ill. Children may be asymptomatic and infect others, including teachers and family members who are older and at higher risk. Older students in middle and high school often socialize, play sports and have jobs, so they may have extra exposure and contact with others which increases the risk of spreading the virus.
One goal is for students to get some normalcy. It will not be pre-Covid normal when you wear a mask all day, maybe eat in your room, are socially distanced
If there is an infected student, do you isolate all the students, staff and teachers that were with that student for 14 days? There was a shortage of substitute teachers before the Covid virus. Will all students and their families be notified that they were in contact with an infected person? This can cause a difficult situation for continuity. Schools in South Korea have opened and then gone back to online classes. It seems hard to understand how all students back full time can work considering what has been observed and what health care professionals say we should do to contain the Covid virus.
Safety of the children, teachers and community should be our first priority. If we get that right, other goals should follow.
Jim Cox
Owatonna