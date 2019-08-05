A zillion years ago I learned that everything I think about or do is a choice. Life is all about choices.
Many of the choices I make are good, meaningful and life-giving. And then there are those I wish I’d made differently and would entertain the option of erasing them.
Strangely enough, we have only one chance to make our choices…it’s tantamount to making a first impression.
I am always amazed about the good choices I make that reap benefits upon me and the people surrounding me. I am always flabbergasted about some of the choices I see others make that impact their lives.
I firmly believe that good choices are primarily the result of good thinking and eons of experience.
As I stroll down the golden path of life and as the calendar pages flip by, I feel an inner urge to share with others in the state of senescence, primarily men, some tips of advice and wisdom that I have obtained from my many years and what I was taught in the hopes of helping them live a more graceful and peaceful life.
I have a sense that what I am about to present, some will say…Hmmmmmm and others might say…Huh?
CHERISH YOUR GOLDEN YEARS. Life is short. Be positive. Talk positive. Look positive. Dress positive. And spend your time with positive people. Spending time with bitter people rubs off. Who needs that?
LAUGH A LOT! Lighten up. Life is not nearly as serious as you might think. Find humor in most situations. Have fun. Do you know how to have fun?
START LIVING. You have a lot of days ahead of you so go ahead and start living no matter what others say or think. Don’t stress over little stuff. Do your very best to feel good. Now! Today!
STAY HEALTHY. Get in tune with your body. Exercise moderately. Walk. Eat well. Don’t overeat. Don’t smoke or use alcohol. Stay away from sweets! Keep yourself in good shape. It is difficult to remain healthy and so easy to become ill. Is your waist measurement now more than when you were 35? Do your suits and other clothing fit tight? How come? Be pro-active with your health instead of re-active.
SPEND IT. All the money you made and saved over the years is yours and you are NOT obligated to save it for your children after you are gone. Spend it and enjoy it and don’t be cheap. That’s why you saved it.
ACHES AND PAINS. The old expression “Growing old isn’t for sissies” had been replaced with “Growing old is for surgeries.” Pain and discomfort go hand-in-hand with growing older. Accept it and please do not dwell on it. It’s a part of life, but it shouldn’t be the major focus of your life. Whatever your malady is, there is always someone that has it worse than you. Quit whining and be grateful for your health and thank God for it.
BE A GOOD CONVERSATIONALIST. Talk. Talk to your wife. Talk to friends. Engage in conversations. Listen to others intently. Answer all questions directly. And by all means don’t go off on a long drawn out detailed tangent stories. Look for the good and compliment others. Refrain from criticizing and complaining. Nobody likes being around a complainer. If it is not life giving, don’t say it.
GET A HOBBY. Hobbies are fun. If you don’t have any, find some. Hike, cook, draw, carve, dance, play cards, board games, adopt a pet, volunteer, don’t golf…too stressful. Find things that you can spend time with and enjoy them. Get active.
DON’T WORK. Don’t work if you absolutely do not have to. You have spent a lifetime of working and now it’s time to put it aside and enjoy what life offers. If you think that you can’t stop working, you probably have other things in your life out of order too.
LOOKIN’ GOOD! Take pride in yourself. Lookin’ good and feeling good go hand in hand. Don’t stop shaving or going to the barber. Get rid of your old clothes. Buy some up to date new duds. Quit wearing the same old clothes for years on end and wear clothes that fit. Wash and iron your clothes. Washers, dryers and irons are not foreign objects. You cannot earn merit badges for being cheap and being sloppy is not attractive.
BE A LOVER. No matter how old you are, keep romance alive! Touch, hold, kiss, cuddle, dance and hold hands. A man is not old if he has affection. Hugging stimulates Oxytocin, the hormone in women that creates a sense of connection and trust. It’s sort of like getting to first base.
BUY THE BEST. Always buy the best and the most beautiful for your wife or significant other. Enjoying your money with your partner is priceless. It’s one way you can show her that she is precious to you. One day you just might miss the other and money will not be any comfort.
FORGET ABOUT DISAGREEING. Saying “I disagree with you” is a useless expression, a waste of breath and it means nothing. Even if you disagree with something a person says, what difference does it make? Most people disagree with what most other people say or do anyway. When you feel like saying it, bite your tongue. Why fuse a conflict? Let it go…you don’t have to be right.
DON’T TAKE THE POISON. Holding on to resentment if someone has offended you is like taking poison and expecting the other person to die. Forgive. Let it go. Move on. Don’t be critical. Life is too short. Forgiving others is like giving a gift to you. Be at peace.
THOUGHT CATALOG. Stimulate your mind and make it a “Creative Thought Catalog.” Read books, magazines, newspapers, surf the Internet. Don’t be an island all to yourself… E-mail a couple of friends a week. Research subjects and watch informational videos. Write a story or your memoires. Get out of the house. Stay in touch with other men. Go out to coffee, breakfast, lunch or go for a walk with friend and engage in positive conversations. It’s important.
LIVE IT OUT. Live-out your faith. Live it as true as you are able to and that may sway anybody’s opinion of you. There is never a need to try to convince someone to your beliefs as they will make their own choices the same way you made yours. Remember, you are not the expert on the subject…only the example of it.
ASK A WOMAN. Women have always preferred a gentleman. And that’s a guy that can take care of himself, knows the difference between love and co-dependency. He knows himself and how to live gracefully, gently and peacefully. Women have always favored a well kept gentle-man.
So what does this all mean? I think it is an introspective inventory that perhaps speaks to some of you. If it does, what is it saying? I think it may influence our choices in a way to greatly transform a person’s life gradually by implementing one good choice at a time.
If all fails, please read the “Desiderata.”