Hopefully many of you readers know why I write newspaper articles every month; I’m informing you of research-based information or timely topics from the University of Minnesota. This is part of my job as your Extension Educator, from the Extension Center of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources in Rice and Steele counties. I do my best to connect University resources with our local communities’ needs. In case you don’t know everything about Extension, let me tell you about some of the things University of Minnesota Extension has to offer.
Extension is designed as one of the outreach arms of the University of Minnesota. As such, Extension provides a broad range of education and informational resources to the public. You may not know that the Master Gardener program is through Extension, and your county Master Gardeners are trained to provide research-based information as well. University of Minnesota Extension works to provide research-based information to help solve the critical issues of the farm, yard, and garden. This education is provided in several ways. A few of the outlets for education include educational programs, technical assistance, publications, and media.
Extension offers numerous workshops, especially from November until March. Land rent meetings, private pesticide applicator training, horticulture day, county crops day, organic crops day, and a series of dairy events are some programs that take place in our area every year. We add events as needed, so if you have a need for a specific kind of workshop or training, please let us know. By focusing much of our programming in winter, we utilize the (theoretically) slower time of the year. We take this time while you’re not in the fields or gardens to showcase research and educational resources to aid in farm and garden decision making.
If you would like to stay informed of our upcoming Extension Events here in Rice and Steele counties, you can sign up for an email newsletter, Ag Update for Rice and Steele Counties at https://z.umn.edu/CountyAg or contact Claire LaCanne to add you to the recipient list. By subscribing, you are agreeing only to receive that newsletter, no other emails.
Another way to access resources is by visiting or contacting your county Extension office. Come with questions or suggestions. We encourage the public to share topic ideas and insight on how to improve Extension workshops and resources provided. I want to mention that the local offices are home to educators from other Extension Centers, too. In addition to me and the Master Gardeners, Rice and Steele County Extension offices both have 4-H Youth Development and SNAP-Ed educators, as well as wonderful support staff. We all do our best to serve our local communities.
Claire LaCanne is the agricultural extension educator for Steele and Rice counties. Reach her at lacanne@umn.edu.