Recently, the city of Owatonna has expanded its use of online platforms to connect with members of the community. Through these platforms, we are providing information as well as opportunities for community members to participate in discussions, provide feedback and just simply to be better informed about City operations, events and other news. I hope you enjoy reading about the results we’re already seeing that demonstrate the community’s desire to engage with us using these platforms.
City website
The City’s original website domain – ci.owatonna.mn.us – remains in place. However, an easier-to-remember domain has been activated and redirected to our site. Check it out at Owatonna.gov and save it as a bookmark for future reference.
City Facebook page
Launched October 14, our official City of Owatonna Facebook page already has 905 followers. While that number continues to grow, many of our followers routinely share our posts on their other pages which greatly increases our ability to reach more community members through Facebook. I hope you will look for us on Facebook and follow our page.
These additional City of Owatonna Facebook pages provide a more focused way for Facebook users to track information about what matters most to them:
• Owatonna Parks and Recreation
• Brooktree Golf Course
• River Springs Water Park
• Owatonna Animal Shelter
• Owatonna Public Library
• Owatonna Public Library Children’s Services
• Owatonna Public Works
• Owatonna Fire Department
• Owatonna Degner Regional Airport
I would like to share a couple of examples that demonstrate the value of this communication channel for two of our departments.
Police Department Facebook results
Support from our Facebook followers in sharing our posts has already led to positively impacting our police officers’ ability to clear cases within the first week, typically.
On January 6, 2022, at 10:31 am, we posted two pictures referencing a person of interest in a hit-and-run incident at a local gas station. Within five days, the post had reached 20,867 Facebook users and had been shared 297 times. This help from the public created several goods leads for us to solve this crime.
On January 11, 2022, at 7 am, we posted two pictures of a vehicle involved in a theft. The case had been deemed inactive after the initial investigation conducted due to a lack of leads. Within an hour after our Facebook post, more than 6,000 people were reached and the post was shared 87 times. This resulted in a flood of information being provided and led to the vehicle and its owner being identified and contacted. Thanks, in part to those who provided information and to the vehicle owner’s cooperation, this case is still being investigated.
Another example of Facebook helping inform the community is regarding the winter parking restrictions and snow removal posts that have been done since mid-November. The Police Department reports a 44.58 percent reduction in citations on streets where odd/even parking restrictions are in place and a decrease in complaint calls as compared to previous years. Winter parking restriction citations data:
From 11/22/2020 through 12/31/2020, 618 citations issued
From 11/22/2021 through 12/31/2021, 324 citations issued
From 1/1/2021 through 1/10/2021, 102 citations issued
From 1/1/2022 through 1/10/2022, 75 citations issued
Police Chief Keith Hiller commented, “I think this data strongly suggests our Snow Removal Communications Plan is working quite well and Facebook is a viable tool for working with our residents to solve the crimes happening in our community.”
Parks, Trails, Recreation & Facilities Department
Facebook served as an essential communication channel in creating greater awareness about Parks & Recreation program offerings throughout the holiday season. A campaign designed to promote offerings such as water park passes, golf course passes, classes and memberships as holiday gift ideas was launched November 22 and ran through December 25.
As a result, we reached 37,306 Facebook users who responded with 483 likes, 780 clicks and 127 shares.
According to Parks & Recreation Department Director Jenna Tuma, “This campaign really demonstrated how interested our community members are in the classes and recreational opportunities the City offers.” During the campaign period, more than $1,500 in season passes for River Springs Water Park and nearly $1,200 in Brooktree Golf Course gift cards were purchased. “Facebook helped us reach people who are interested in these amenities without spending a dime,” she continued. “And, helped so many holiday shoppers by providing ideas for giving the gift of recreation.”