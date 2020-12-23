Questions matter. This is obvious with questions like how do I get to this place?, how do I do this assignment? or what is the weather supposed to be like tomorrow? The harder questions, and often unasked or avoided, are the “why?” or “how did this happen?” “Why were Josh and Jarod tragically killed?” “Why did God give Satan permission to hurt Job?” “Why do mothers on meth seem to have a plenteous number of children and some stable couples can’t get pregnant?” “How did human trafficking become a thing?”
I am a questioner. As such, I have found throughout the years that there are several predictable responses to questions that cause discomfort. Avoidance, shaming, appeal to authority and dismissal are common.
The avoiders come up with some pat response that comforts them and settles the question for them without answering it. Sometimes they try to drag you into their fantasy. Their “it’s God’s will and He is sovereign” becomes “you just have to accept God’s will and know that He is sovereign.” If the early scientific thinkers had not questioned the flat earth theory, where might we be? The answer to “how do you know the earth is flat?” was answered by avoiders with a “we shouldn’t think of such things to which there is no answer” response of some sort. Questions often lead to discoveries which the avoiders miss, safe in a don’t rock the boat philosophy.
My favorite response to challenging questions is shaming, because I refuse to be ashamed as is expected. The self-righteous often use this approach to questions. The query into why a priest touched a little boy is dismissed with a “how dare you accuse this man of God?”.
Self-righteousness is not confined to religion. To the question of the governor’s authority in his mandates, Attorney General Keith Ellison is using shame with the businesses who are choosing to reopen. In a recent statement, he likened the choice to reopen as “unfair competition” to the ones choosing to follow the governor’s mandate. That was new. At least he tries to keep his shaming approach fresh. We’ve moved from “your selfishness could kill people” to “your selfishness could kill fellow businesses” without ever answering the question of authority or working with the legislature or the virus numbers. Rhetoric is the classical term.
The appeal to authority response to questions is easily recognized by kids everywhere. When asking “why” for the millionth time, a child often receives the “because I said so” response. Of course, we use this a lot in adult society too. Put a “Dr” in front of a person’s name and suddenly their word is golden. You can’t argue with the experts. Never mind that the “experts” argue with each other over the same question. Pick your expert and stick with it. Don’t ask why other experts are coming to different conclusions. That will just muddy things.
A common expert approach to answering questions is a campaign of “educating” the public about this or that. If they can just educate us, the assumption is that we will change our minds or that their conclusion is right and ours is wrong and uneducated. The only reason to use this language, in my opinion, is arrogance/self-righteousness. It is used by many regardless of political or religious affiliation. The ministers who try to educate LGBTQ people out of their “disease” is one example.
How about the debate today about masks or no masks, election fraud or no election fraud, deadly virus or no worse than the flu? People have become entrenched in their opinions. So, I have a few questions for these people on either side. Do you ever wonder why someone has a differing opinion? Have you tried to have a conversation with them or are you absolutely certain that your way is right? Why do you suppose people are arming themselves? Do you suppose the Civil War was started over only slavery? Did fourThankfully, in God, the answers to all my questions are found. And He never dismisses, shames or ignores me.
May each of you experience the peace that this season brings. Peace on Earth. Good will to all.