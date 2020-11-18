“At one year, it is tea; at three years it is an herb; at seven years it is a treasure.”
The above quote was from our host, a rather famous modern calligrapher, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, PRC, on a hot and humid August day in 2019.
He was not referring to green teas, which I have savored from newly-picked leaves in Wuhan, or as made from powder Japanese-style served as “o-cha” in that country. Although all teas evolved from the Camellia sinensis plant, a variety of cultivars and hybrids have developed over the years.
This, along with regional differences in climate and soils give teas varieties not unlike one might search out in grapes for wine-making. When the leaves are picked prior to unfurling — when yet covered with a fine white fuzz — and dried quickly to prevent excessive oxidation, these are categorized as white teas, usually considered among the more delicately flavored. Whether listed as black, oolong or even pu’erh, it is the variations and process that differentiate the taste.
Having moved from a dining room to a dedicated tea room in his studio, we then began an afternoon of tea enjoyment. Unlike older times, when water temperature was judged by bubble size, a modern electric pot with temperature controls would heat to a desired level. A small amount of tea, placed in a special clay pot, would be steeped, then poured into a separate clear ewer, both to appreciate the color and ensure that each participant received effectively identical flavor in their individual cups.
This version is a modern concession to neatness, the tradition being to pour the pot back and forth over a row of abutting cups to balance the total steep time. Our host explained that he used this clay pot for a particular tea, while using another one later for a different tea variant.
A sound system in the nearby working room of his studio wafted traditional music of dizi (flute) and guqin (7-string zither) into our tea room, occasionally overpowered by thousands of cicadas buzzing loudly in the nearby trees. The tea we enjoyed had been harvested over eight years prior, and the chemical process of aging mellowed not only the taste, but greatly reduced the caffeine. Thus we relaxed through the passing hours as the shadows moved across the street and buildings outside, sunflower seeds and walnuts slowly cracked and nibbled as conversation drifted on mostly in the Sichuan dialect version of the official Mandarin.
Despite the late summer temperatures hovering in the mid-nineties, screened windows remained open, with only the occasional breeze to alter the balance between competing electronic and entomological tones. Were it not for the honking of automobiles as they wended through nearby streets, it would be easy to believe I had been dropped back in time to a more genteel China, when friends and relatives spent hours drinking tea and admiring calligraphy.
It should not surprise anyone that nearly everyone we met along our trip, be they a childhood friend of my wife or a relative, offered us tea and even special pots or other instruments of tea service as gifts. A few thousand years may have changed much of the landscape, but traditions live on.