Congratulations to all area high school and college seniors!
Kudos to your parents for support of these many years and now, in your final month of school, know their pride and a little apprehension as you go into this world as a young adult. Special thanks to all school administrators, faculty and support team for organizing this last semester as a totally new experience in distancing—both socially and in technology.
I was told some years ago that we are most influenced by the decade when we are eighteen years old. Taking all the experiences of that decade with us into our adulthood. We are at the start of a new decade. One that started with some extreme highs-economically and employment opportunities; and in a few short weeks have seen plummeting numbers in this country and worldwide.
College seniors will have to work on resumes and their internet presentations as you are now competing with millions for jobs that are in both new arenas and in competition for work with so many others finding themselves starting anew. You high school seniors will find yourselves competing in a big workplace or moving onto college or the military that, too, will have a new set of rules and campus life is sure to be different.
For all of us, our communication, team, and problem solving skills are sure to be tested this summer and the months following. We are all in this new world together. We need to be more conscious of our own feelings and be ready to talk about them. Listening to others as we are in fearful times. As scary as it is, I believe in the resiliency of this country and all of our citizens. New approaches to about everything will be tested these coming months—in the workplace, our homes and social experiences. Nevertheless, new, surprising outcomes are sure to come!
Since April Arbor Day, I have been suggesting the planting of a tree to honor a senior. We can watch it and you grow … a living memorial of both this year and the experiences to come. As that new tree grows and spreads its branches, so will you. You have been provided with a strong foundation so will the root system of that tree. The stories you will have to share at future school reunions or your own family will forever be a part of your future. There is also this infestation of Emerald Ash Borer throughout our region that will possibly effect every ash tree in our communities so a replacement now is necessary. A two-fold reason to take the time to plant a tree this spring!
The coming days and weeks will have challenges certainly. We must remain positive and work towards a newness that may mean wearing masks and gloves when in public. This is to acknowledge respect and appreciation for all those we meet. Caution is OK. We are a resilient people! Be safe. Celebrate in new ways your senior year and realize it is shaping your future.