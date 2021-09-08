Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.
Who’s against providing additional resources to students who need them to become top achievers? As a community, we all succeed when our education system prepares our kids for higher learning or their career path. recognizing that some kids will need additional resources is fair and responsible.
So why don’t we leave it at that? Why do we allow the antagonists to push our buttons, divide us, and promote us turning on each other?
Race-baiters come in all colors, bigots and racists come in all colors, but universally, their goal is to divide us as a community of friends and neighbors. Let’s not let that happen. Racists and bigots hate to be ignored so their main goal is to gain followers.
Conflating and projecting the racial issues from across the country into our local school board’s decision to be more equitable is misguided and dangerous.
As parents, grandparents, and taxpayers, we should expect our education system to provide the resources necessary to maximize the potential of every student. We should expect every student to apply themselves and hold themselves accountable for their actions. Core curriculum should be focused on preparing our kids for higher education and/or a career.
None of this has anything to do with any of our kids or grandkids feeling guilty about the color of their skin, their physical disability, their mental disability, or their family’s financial situation.
We have the money, and we have the community that I believe will provide the needed resources to give every student a real shot at life. But this racially divisive nonsense needs to stop before it tears us apart. Any person on the school board or attending school board meetings who willfully divide us with baseless and useless allegations, will eventually be shunned by the rest of us who are rooting for the success of the next generation.
Let’s stay focused on the students. Let’s provide the resources on an individual basis to give each student their best opportunity at life.