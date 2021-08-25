I am not a wealthy woman. Probably as middle class as you can get but then, at my age, it doesn’t take much to enjoy life and stay as healthy as possible.
I have discovered, however, that in any income category everyone has their quirks. Things they will not scrimp on as long as they are able. One of mine is toilet paper. There were a few months during the pandemic when I thought the world was on a slippery slope to ruin when poor quality tissue paper/newsprint was all that was available.
Let us just say that now Costco furnishes me with the best ultra soft Charmin in the colossal size and it is my quirk, so to speak. I will admit to being fussy about coffee also. I have had friends that lived for their Starbucks on the way to work every morning, to the detriment of their lunch money. When I worked, we always had a good pot brewing and it kept the juices flowing all morning. Now I get one good cup in the a.m. and don’t push it, but it has got to be good. So what things do you insist on having a particular way … a brand, food, color, there is something, surely.
A friend, who always looked well put together, was an ardent thrift shopper. She knew all the remarkable places where people who don’t wear things twice dropped off the best labels and sometimes the clerks would call her if something fabulous came in. I never understood this but could not argue with the result. On the other hand, there are those who spend to get a classic and are still wearing it and looking fabulous 20 years later. It is a gift! I don’t have it.
There are people who would rather have a very nice and very reliable car. This may be more important than where they live, what they wear and probably more important than their toilet paper! I had a husband who grew up learning to put cars back together when they began to wear and, when he could afford it, we bought new cars more often than I thought was necessary.
To this day, I am not sure if it was his intrigue with the new gadgets the car companies came up with or the days of patching up mufflers in his youth that sent him off to the dealerships every couple years. I also know people who thought that new cars were a ridiculous expense as they were very rapidly down valued as one was driven from the dealer lot. Since there is something to be said for both sides of the issue, we will chalk it up to what makes us humans very different.
There are also the sad cases. Those whose lives revolve around a need for the next drink, next pill, next fix of what they are addicted to. They sacrifice food, clothing, family, everything for this thing that they crave.
This is not a “quirk,” folks, this is a disease more prevalent than COVID. We have put so much attention on the pandemic (and I do not mean to downplay the gravity of that disease) that we have forgotten the bigger fight here. Would that we could find a dependable vaccine for addictions.