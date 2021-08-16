To the editor:
Benjamin Franklin stated in a letter to an acquaintance: "In this life, nothing is certain but death and taxes."
Corporations, the playthings of plutocracy, manage to avoid the inevitable!
Corporations are legally defined associations of owners, managers and governing boards of directors. Corporate board members are term-limited, their replacements nominated by the remaining members and approved by the stockholders. Managers are replaced when they fail to meet the expectations of the board. Shareholders sell stock at will. After a few years, the original cast of characters may all be dead, but the corporation lives on. Even when faced with bankruptcy, the corporation may be given protection from creditors while resurrecting itself.
Estimated taxes are among the cost factors included when businessmen price their products. They collect the taxes from their customers and then hire CPAs and lobbyists to retain the use of that money for as long as possible. Quibbling about corporate taxes perpetuates the fiction that corporations "have skin in the game," and are thus entitled to be considered as persons under the law. When corporations are found guilty of hurting the public, the public has no recourse, for the corporation owns nothing! Its assets are security for loans or owned by stockholders who weren't necessarily owners when the violations occurred.
Corporations use trade associations, think tanks, endowed professorships at state universities and public media to spread their competitive "grow or die" ideology that is causing climate collapse. They have been so effective that sizable minorities of our population will willingly sacrifice the lives of their fellow citizens to preserve the plutocrats system. When confronted with climate collapse, Republicans and Democrats offer long-range solutions when immediate relief is required.
Recessions provide immediate, significant relief from the environmental damage generated in normalcy. A managed recession may be necessary to save the planet. Eliminating consumer credit would force us to pay for our consumption with our funds instead of our future. Settling for canoes instead of cabin cruisers seems like a promising idea.
John E. Gibson
Owatonna