...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Freeborn, Steele, Waseca, Faribault and Martin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Blowing snow is likely, especially near and north of
Interstate 94.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Have you heard the saying, “You are what you eat?” How about, “What you think about, you bring about?” These are a couple of examples of motivational phrases or soundtracks that we hear often.
I’ve been reading the book, Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking by John Acuff. Acuff talks about how we act or more often, don’t act, is based on the soundtracks that we play over and over in our heads. These are the thoughts that we don’t even realize we’re having but they end up having a big impact on our lives. Acuff lists three questions to ask yourself regarding the thoughts you have. I believe these questions are helpful not only in our thought life, but in our actions, as well. The questions are:
1. Is it true?
2. Is it helpful?
3. Is it kind?
These three questions can also be asked with regard to how we love others. Valentine’s Day, February 14, was last Tuesday. And while it is a holiday that people tend to love (pun intended) or hate, love is a topic that is important to think about and live out all throughout the year.
What would happen if we governed our thoughts, words, and actions by the questions listed above? I believe that we would all be more loving towards others and ourselves. I think we all agree that this world needs more love.
In the Bible we find these words, “God is love. God’s love was revealed among us in this way: God sent his only Son into the world so that we might live through him. In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the atoning sacrifice for our sins. Beloved, since God loved us so much, we also ought to love one another. (1 John 4:8b-11)
As the scripture passage above states, “God is love.” We love because we are loved by God more than we could ever imagine. Love is more than a feeling. It is an action towards another that puts the other ahead of ourselves. Love protects the vulnerable, stands up for what is just, and does not give up. It is practical, but not easy. And it is needed now more than ever.
The Rev. Lisa Carlson is an Associate Pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.