To the editor:
In two weeks, Owatonna will vote on a very important school bond referendum to replace your aging, inefficient and technologically handicapped high school with a modern state-of-the-art new high school.
The outcome of the referendum vote is very important in shaping the future of Owatonna. The new high school will add another significant reason for people to choose Owatonna as the community in which they want to live and raise their family. I am very concerned for the future growth of Owatonna if the bond issue fails to be approved.
The state of Minnesota currently has 10 jobs for every six applicants. There is literally a “War for Talent” amongst employers. A quality high school building that meets current and future technology sends a message to employees considering a job offer in Owatonna — as opposed to Rochester, Mankato, Austin or Faribault — that Owatonna is a progressive community which continues to put education and community at its core and therefore is the ideal location to raise a family and call home.
Having committed some $18 million to new development recently in Owatonna, it is important to me that the school bond referendum pass this November. I hope your readers will recognize the significance of voting for a positive outcome.
Mac Hamilton
Hamilton Real Estate Inc.
Rochester, Minn.