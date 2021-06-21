To the editor:
I am writing this in response to Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s column entitled, “Biden’s border policies weaken our nation,” published in this paper June 17 of this year. I do agree with Rep. Hagedorn that the Biden Administration should be talking to our border patrol agents who are on the front line, which I believe they have been. Rep. Hagedorn makes a point of being at the border which appears to have been more of a photo opportunity instead of a meaningful attempt at implementing immigration reform.
The Trump Administration immigration policies fell under his “America First” program which is an example I think of how outdated his and his administration members' thinking was.
Isn’t America the whole of the American continent of which the United States is a part? Maybe this country and the other countries of the American continent need commonsense immigration policy that would benefit the economic and social well-being of all the citizens of this continent. Rep. Hagedorn shows his limited vision when he states, “I will fight to reinstate common sense border security measures and place the needs of America and Americans first.” So that means North Americans, Mexicans, Central Americans and South Americans, does it not?
Vice President Kamala Harris just made a trip to Central America to impress upon those countries’ leadership the willingness of the United States to give economic aid to those countries to improve the social conditions in those countries so their citizens will not feel they need to leave their homeland for better conditions in the United States. If the lives of Central American citizens improved, wouldn’t that decrease the number of people seeking immigration into the United States and be a return of this countries’ economic investment in Central America?
In exchange for increased economic aid Vice President Harris stressed the need to eliminate government corruption in those countries. She was not welcomed with open arms, but she did speak the truth. The reality of climate change and this country’s thirst for illegal drugs manufactured across our southern border complicates reasonable and just immigration reform.
I think we as citizens — not only in this country but in countries throughout the world — need to get past the thinking of the past century and realize we are all part the human family and need to work together for our mutual survival. What do you think?
Philip Heim
Medford