To the editor:
It's easy to understand the fear of covid-19 when we are bombarded 24/7 by all forms of media. It's also understandable why politicians and medical personnel might overreact. The recent actions by our governor, in my opinion, are an overreaction at best. It brings into question the intelligence of him and/or his advisors.
There are many concerns that need additional study. It's a fact that there is no way to stop the spread of a virus. Yes we can and possibly have slowed it's spread giving the medical community time to prepare for an alledged spike in people seriously infected. This has been accomplished. But by slowing the spread we've also increased the time it's a viable threat. There are numerous respected virologists from around the world that claim the actions being taken are actually detrimental. That's because the safest way to contain a virus is by herd immunity. The fastest and most effective way to accomplish this is by letting it run it's course. Complete herd immunity, according to them, is accomplished when 70-80% of a population is infected. By all means we must do whatever possible to protect the most vulnerable from possible death. These are people already suffering from other complications.
After several months of gathering numbers we find it hard to accept the continued lockdown and unreasonable restrictions to many main street business's. Around 800 deaths in Minnesota with population of 5.5 million. 80% of those from long term care facilities. Average age of deaths around 83. Longevity for men in Minnesota is 79 years, women about 82. Of those younger, a high percentage had extenuating health problems. For this we risk an economic catastrophe that will certainly cause human suffering beyond belief.
Many are putting their hopes on developing a vaccine quickly. Experts will tell you that two years is very optimistic. The SARS vaccine, for instance, had not completed testing after 20 months and was never completed as the virus ended naturally.
When it comes to restaurants, bars, movie theaters, sporting events and other entertainment's the governor must have taken lessons from the Chinese. Death by a thousand cuts.
Folks, we humans are social creatures. Life worth living includes the freedom of social gathering at all of the above activities. We thrive on close physical contact, hugs and shaking hands, to name a few. A large part of communication is in reading facial expressions.
While I firmly believe in the division of power inherent in States rights over the federal government, I also believe it's extremely dangerous to our God given rights to have one person decide what business can remain open, what unreasonable restrictions can be implemented.
Shutting down our beloved fairs and 4th of July celebrations is insane to say the least. If you're concerned about your health protect yourself. Nobody can completely stop a virus from exposing anyone else. We alone are responsible for our health. Please allow us to freely decide our own safety. We do not wish sickness on any but fully realize it's a large part of life.
David Nielson
Owatonna