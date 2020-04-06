Do you know what a weed is? Simply speaking, we can define it as a plant where you don’t want it.
This category could thus include almost anything. Dandelions in your lawn, wild cucumber in your ditch or corn plants in your soybean field. None of those plants are regulated weeds in Minnesota, however. There are numerous technical terms that we use when talking about regulated species. Therefore, it can be difficult to keep track of which plant species are invasive, which are considered noxious weeds, and which plants are just pesky.
Invasive species are species that are not native to Minnesota and cause economic or environmental harm, or harm to human health. There’s an important distinction here: just being non-native to Minnesota does not make a species invasive. The species has to have attributes that make it harmful. Additionally, if something is native to Minnesota, it can’t be considered invasive. Wild cucumber, for example, winds itself around trees, but it is native to Minnesota, therefore is not an invasive species, though it can be aggressive.
Minnesota has a State Prohibited Noxious Weeds law administered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). “Prohibited noxious weeds are…plants that the commissioner designates as having the potential or are known to be detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock or other property. “ In total there are 4 categories of Minnesota State Prohibited Noxious Weeds:
Eradicate List — Plants not known to be present in Minnesota or not widely distributed. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed. There is no allowable transportation, propagation or sale of these plants. There are 16 plants currently on this list, including Palmer amaranth.
Control List — Plants established in the state. Species must be controlled to prevent spread, maturation and dispersal of propagating parts. There is no allowable transportation, propagation or sale of these plants. There are 12 plants currently on this list, including wild parsnip.
Restricted List — Plants that are widely distributed in Minnesota and are detrimental to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock or other property, but whose only feasible means of control is to prevent their spread by prohibiting the importation, sale, and transportation of their propagating parts. This list currently encompasses 16 plants, including buckthorn.
Specially Regulated Plants — Plants that may be native species or have demonstrated economic value, but also have the potential to cause harm in non-controlled environments. Plants designated as specially regulated have been determined to pose ecological, economical, or human or animal health concerns. There are four plants on this list, including poison ivy.
There are also weeds which can be designated by individual county boards to be prohibited within the county’s jurisdiction. You can find a list of county noxious weeds on the MDA’s website.
Knowing the definitions of these categories can help provide a framework for understanding state and county weed regulations.