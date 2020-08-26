I have recently become a fan of Bill Bryson whose book “The Body” is a great read for anyone who wants a lesson about this fascinating citadel of our most special selves. It is written with such expertise along with a tongue-in-cheek style that the man should write all our student history and science texts.
I confess that I rented the book online because I thought it was a mystery which is my favorite genre. I confess that I read all 660-some pages in the allotted 14 days borrowing cycle and then called up Amazon to get a hard copy for myself! When you are willing to buy a copy for your own library at 85 years of age that is a true endorsement. Not only did I purchase “the Body” but I also got a couple more of his books. How could a writer not buy “The Mother Tongue, (English and How It Got That Way)”. So you are in for all sorts of columns in good time.
I had intended to rag about the word “stuff” this month. An overused word conveying absolutely nothing particular and then I ran into this old “author unknown” article to share.
“Every Fall I start stirring my stuff. There is closet stuff, attic stuff and basement stuff. I separate the good stuff from the bad stuff then I stuff the bad stuff anywhere the stuff is not too crowded until I decide if I will need the bad stuff.
When we have company they always bring bags and bags of stuff. When I visit my son, he always moves his stuff so I have room for my stuff. My Daughter-in-law is equally considerate in moving her stuff. Their stuff and my stuff … It would be much easier to use their stuff and leave my stuff home with my other stuff.
This Fall I had an extra closet built so I could have a place to stuff all the stuff too good to throw away and too bad to keep with my good stuff. You may not have this problem, but I seem to spend a lot of time with stuff … Food stuff, cleaning stuff, medicine stuff, clothes stuff and outside stuff. What would life be like if we did not have all this stuff?
There is all that stuff we use to make us smell better than we do. There is stuff to make us look younger, stuff to make us healthier, stuff to hold us in, stuff to fill us out. There is stuff to read, stuff to play with, stuff to entertain us and stuff to eat. We stuff ourselves with food stuff.
Our lives are filled with stuff … Good stuff, bad stuff, little stuff, big stuff, useful stuff, junky stuff and everyone’s stuff. When we are gone from this life whatever happens to our stuff won’t matter because you know that God has prepared the good old stuff for us in heaven!”
That is all I have to say on that stuff, but I bet you catch yourself saying that word this week, even this day, and realize that it means everything and anything that isn’t specific stuff.