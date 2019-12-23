As he walked toward her, Mary sensed that Joseph was disappointed. She suspected what he was going to say.
“Mary, they don’t have room in the inn.” Concerned about Mary’s condition and frustrated with his own indecision, he blurted out, “We’ll go to Rachel’s house. Hopefully, she’ll have room for us.”
“It’s been years since you lived in Bethlehem, are you sure they haven’t moved?”
“The house I remember isn’t that far from here.”
As they walked, Joseph recounted memories from his childhood. He was not, however, oblivious to Mary’s grunts. He knew she was trying to hide the fact that she was having twinges of pain.
He spotted the house and muttered, “I hope she’s home!”
He knocked boldly.
Just as he was going to knock a second time, the door opened.
It was Rachel. In astonishment, she cried out, “Joseph? Joseph… We were wondering if you would come and register.” She hugged him tightly. It had been years since she had seen this younger brother of hers.
“Rachel, this is Mary. There’s no room in the inn and we’ve got to find shelter.”
“You got married again and didn’t let any of us know? We would have come to help you celebrate. Shame on you for not inviting us.”
“Rachel, please. We’ve traveled a long ways today and Mary needs to lie down.”
“Oh…Joseph, do you remember Sara, Stephen’s sister? She died two months ago and we have taken in her six children. With ten boisterous teenagers and young adults in the house Mary would never be able to rest.”
“Rachel…is there a neighbor of yours who might have room?”
“With the demand for this censes and registration, everyone has relatives staying with them.” Abruptly she turned and shouted, “Rebecca…I need your help.”
When Rebecca came Rachel said, “This is your uncle Joseph from Nazareth. He and his wife need shelter. Do you know of any of your friends who might have room?”
The two looked at each other. Hesitatingly Rebecca said, “Mother, Sara’s brother Stephen has an old tiny shed by the olive grove. The children in the neighborhood use it as a playhouse. We could ask him.”
“Run…go ask him…if he’s not home ask his wife Ruth.”
It seemed like an eternity before Rebecca appeared almost out of breath. “Mama, they said we would use it.”
Totally in charge, Rachel gave orders, “Rebecca take them to the barn. Stay with them until I get there. I am going to look for Reuben and Benjamin. We’ll bring some lamps and oil. We’ll bring some bread and fruit. We’ll also bring a couple of jugs of water.”
When things were set in order, feet washed, food shared and lamps lighted, Joseph asked, “Rachel, I need to find a mid-wife. Is there one close by that I could get in case the baby decides to come tonight or tomorrow?”
“Sara’s daughter Miriam has helped my husband deliver babies.”
Mary spoke softly, “I think we had better prepare for tonight, the pains are coming more frequently.”
Once again Rachel took charge. “I’m going to the house. I’ll send Reuben and Benjamin with more water and bedding. Joseph – you gather wood and build a small fire. When I return I will bring Miriam and whatever else I think we might need. Oh, also, please go and introduce yourself to Ruth and Stephen. I’d suggest you also tell them that they might hear the cry of a baby during the night,
Miriam, Rebecca and Ruth stayed with Mary. Stephen, Reuben and Benjamin sat with Joseph by the fire. It was Benjamin who noticed a brightness in the sky to the west. He pointed to it and asked, “What do you make of it?” No one considered it important.
Ruth came and seeing the brightness in the sky asked, “Do any of you hear singing?” No one had paid attention and when they listened it seemed that they only thing they heard was the cracking of the fire.
Finally there was a tiny cry. Rebecca came. “Joseph come, you have a lovely little son.”
“I knew it would be a boy. I was told to name him Jesus – ‘because he will save his people from their sins’.”
He was about to go into the shed to see his son when several young men, totally out of breath appeared. Stephen recognized them. “Elijah, you are to be tending sheep! Why have you left them?”
“Didn’t you see the light? Didn’t you hear the angels? Didn’t you hear them sing? They told us that our Savior had been born…that he was wrapped in cloths and lying in a manager. We saw your fire and hoped you could send us to the place.”
Another of the shepherds spoke, “I can still hear the song…’Glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace on earth with whom he is pleased!’”
Stephen looked at them. He told that a child had been born in this place, Joseph took them to the doorway and permitted them to look in...to see the baby lying in a manger.
Breathlessly, they repeated their description of the angel messenger, the angel throng, and the angel song.
Realizing they had to return to protect their flocks they hurriedly left. But, as they left they shouted their praises to God.
Those in Stephen’s back yard were totally astonished. It was amazing! They struggled with the meaning of it all.
Mary remembered what the angel had told her, what the angel had told Joseph and what the angel had told the shepherds.
. The next morning Rebecca returned with her husband, who had returned from a trip to Jerusalem. “Joseph, I’m assuming you remember my husband Luke.”