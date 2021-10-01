To the editor:
Growing up I believe people that belonged to the Republican Party considered themselves bedrocks of the community, solid citizens who felt they had control over their lives and were largely content with the status quo. For the most part, I believe that was largely true.
Present day, it appears people who call themselves Republicans are full of fear. Fear of being vaccinated and insisting it is a matter of personal freedom without regard for the freedom from infection of their fellow human beings. Fear of Critical Race Theory being taught in K-12 even though it is only offered as a college course. Fear of this country becoming a socialist nation and eventually communistic even though we are already a combination of capitalistic and socialist ideals. Fear of immigrants even though most of us can trace our ancestors immigrating to this country and ignoring the innovations and contributions immigrants have made to this country over many years. Fear of growing diversity and loss of whiteness in the blending of races which is the norm for most of the rest of the world.
We have a past president who wants to again try to rule and is continuing to spread lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election even though responsible Republican Leadership has stated he clearly lost the election in a fair secure election. We currently have many Republican leaders at both the state and federal levels who are focused on obstructing instead of governing because they think that will help them being reelected and remain in power.
Where are the commonsense Republicans and when are they going to speak up? I think their silence is helping to undermine democracy in this country.
What do you think?
Phil Heim
Medford