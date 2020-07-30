To the editor:
President Trump has repeatedly touted how great the economy has been during his administration. Here are some facts from Forbes magazine about our U.S. economy during the Trump administration. The tax cuts that started in 2018 helped for one year but have not had much of a carryover effect.
Trump promised they would pay for themselves. Instead the federal deficit has grown by a $1 trillion a year, a level not seen in a non-recessionary environment. Tax cuts given to working people are scheduled to expire in several years while corporate tax cuts are scheduled to be permanent. Trump stated 25 million jobs could be added over 10 years once he entered office, which will not happen at the current rate of job growth.
Job growth during President Obama’s last three years in office was 1.6 million more jobs than Trump’s first three years in office. Wage growth spiked in 2018 to 3.3% spurred by the tax cut but has fallen back to just under 3% and appears to be stagnant largely due to Trump’s response to COVID-19 and its effects on our economy.
The stock market rose over 10,000 points due to the tax cuts, and the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates low and flooding the market with cash. This has led to valuation multiplies increasing while company profits were flat. The federal budget deficit has increased over 68% during Trump’s three years in office and is expected to exceed $1 trillion in 2020 and beyond.
Trump stated he could not only eliminate the deficit but also the federal debt. During Obama’s eight years in office the trade deficit ranged from $384 billion in 2009 to $550 billion in 2011 as the U.S. economy recovered from the Great Recession. Under Trump, the trade deficit has grown to over $600 billion the past two years despite his attempt to decrease it by the trade wars he started.
China is the third largest buyer of U.S. goods behind Canada and Mexico. Exports to China peaked in 2017 at $130 billion but fell to $107 billion in 2019 largely due China buying $20 billion less in soybeans from U.S. farmers.
Trump has stated agricultural exports will again increase because of his Phase I trade agreement with China but will be hard to achieve under present economic and health conditions.
There is a large gap between what Trump and his supporters say, and reality. Remember that when you vote this year.
Philip Heim
Medford