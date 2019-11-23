“It certainly bespeaks our positive Thankfulness, when our Enemies are in any measure disappointed or destroyed.”
— Edward Rawson,
First Thanksgiving Proclamation
When I was a kid, 50-plus years ago, my mother’s family — her siblings and their brood — got together one November, rented out the American Legion hall in my hometown and had a Thanksgiving bash that would’ve embarrassed Epicurus for its sheer consumption. It was the most exciting Thanksgiving I ever had.
Bear with me on this one.
It didn’t start out as an exciting Thanksgiving. Just the opposite. By midafternoon, as all the menfolk began unbuckling their trousers and wondering aloud what could’ve possibly possessed them to have that third helping of Aunt Eloise’s cornbread-oyster stuffing, we kids got bored.
A couple of my cousins, both just this side of delinquency and always itching to cross that line, talked my brother and me into climbing off our exalted moral perch and participating in a bit of petty larceny. So while the adults tried to out-do one another in the belch-and-complain contest, we sneaked a dozen or so pies off the dessert table, out the back door and to the railroad tracks behind the American Legion hall.
For the rest of the afternoon, we made ourselves sick on pie, pie and more pie. Pumpkin, apple, cherry. Chocolate even. We left the mincemeat and gooseberry pies for the adults. After all, we didn’t want to be selfish. Plus, none of us much cared for mincemeat or gooseberry. We just took the pies we liked and ate them until we could eat no more.
The pie was good. But the adventure was better.
It was that adventure that set the day apart from the routine, typical Thanksgivings of my youth. And therein lies the solution for saving Thanksgiving — face it, a dull, dull holiday — for an easily bored citizenry. We need a helping of adventure served up with our mashed potatoes and gravy. I mean, the fact that mashed potatoes are a big part of Thanksgiving tells you that it’s not an exciting time.
Think of Thanksgiving and what do you imagine? Sober and solemn Pilgrims standing before a table, their hands outstretched to welcome the natives. Then, with grateful hearts for the wonderful bounty set before them, they sit together for a peaceful feast.
Yawn.
Not much to recommend it for a culture more interested in style than in substance. No glitz, no pizzazz. Nothing to get the blood pumping and the heart racing. In short, a crashing bore.
Thanksgiving is really a Norman Rockwell kind of holiday, replete with Capraesque characters and quaint as a curtsy. But, for better or worse, we no longer live in that sort of Rockwell-Frank Capra world. Even little kids are likely to bored by the whole Thanksgiving ordeal. Raised on video games with names like “Dead by Daylight,” “Sniper Elite” or “Resident Evil 7 Biohazard,” where the object is to inflict as much violence and mayhem on your opponent as possible, kids easily grow weary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where the main attractions are 70-foot helium filled replicas of Snnopy or Sponge Bob Square Pants, especially if the event is hosted by anyone even closely resembling early morning chat show hosts.
So how best to overcome this yawning passivity? Can we generate Thanksgiving fervor in a society that only seems to cheer the excess of World Wrestling Entertainment and videos of Jerry Springer uncut and uncensored?
Why not breathe life into the holiday by intermingling Thanksgiving with popular trends? Surely some clever marketing could resuscitate national enthusiasm. What pimply faced technology savvy prepubescent could resist a video game called “Mortal Pilgrim: Revenge of the Turkey”?
How about a Jerry Springer Thanksgiving Day special for the whole family: “Transsexual Turkeys and the Women who Baste Them”? Or a special evening of “Wrestling in Giblet Gravy ‘ the Battle for the Drumstick?
Or perhaps, remembering the contribution of those oh-so-proper Pilgrims, the original Thanksgiving revelers, we might institute a new and unyielding rule:
You may eat only what you kill.
Extreme? Perhaps. But it promises drama. When guests arrive for the annual feast, supply them with hearty muskets, point them thither to yonder wooded field and wait for dinner to show up oozing blood and full of buckshot. Yum.
Be creative, folks. If things continue as they have been going, this may be the last year for Thanksgiving as we know it. As sophisticated as we apparently are becoming, the very notion of giving thanks may have disappeared over the river and through the woods.