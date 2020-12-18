If you received a living plant for the holidays, let’s discuss how to take care of them. They bring a smile to my face. I love plants, and they brighten up your home during the winter season.
First, we had better talk about the poinsettia plant. In the last few years, we are seeing more colorful plants on the market. Growers are literally painting them. I have been at a greenhouse where they place the plants on a large bench that moves and overhead sprayers apply the paint. It does not harm the plant and the result is orange-, blue- and purple-colored poinsettias.
Place your poinsettia in a sunny window or the brightest area of your room. Make sure your plant is not next to a cold window or door as they do not tolerate cold temps very well. Overwatering is the No. 1 killer and can lead to root rot. Water your plant when the soil dries out. If your plant came with a foil covering, make sure the water can drain out the bottom.
Christmas cactus is another popular plant during the holidays. They are notorious for dropping buds when they are stressed. Try to limit the number of times that you move the plant when you get it home. Adequate watering and good light will help keep it looking great. A common question is “how do I get my cactus to bloom again?” It all depends on light and temperature. To initiate flower buds, they need to be in two weeks of 14-16 hours of dark and eight-10 hours of light.
Place your cactus in a cool room in mid-October and leave the lights off. The temp should be around 60 degrees. Reduce watering and only water when the soil feels dry. Once the buds open, you can move it into your main room to enjoy!
You might receive cyclamen, one of my favorites. They like high light and cool temps, so they can tolerate that cooler window spot. They are grown from a tuber, so make sure to water them underneath the leaves and not in the center of the plant. You don’t want the water to sit in the center, as it will cause the tuber to fail.
A frosty fern is another plant that you see right now. They like bright, but indirect light. Soil moisture and humidity are the key factors to keep these guys happy. Low humidity causes browning foliage and shriveling. Place your plant on a tray filled with pebbles, keeping water in the tray to help with humidity levels.
If you received a fresh floral arrangement from your local florist, remember to keep the container filled with fresh water to keep it looking good.
I do short educational videos posted to UMN Extension - Steele County Master Gardeners on Facebook. I started them when we shut down in the spring to share my gardens and will continue them this winter with Houseplant care tips, so like our page and follow along with gardening information throughout the year.