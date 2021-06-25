We are in a unique time when we have three national holidays in about a month’s time. Each holiday reflects on the positive history of human rights progress in the United States of America.
Memorial Day, the last Monday of May, has been an America tradition since the close of the Civil War. It has evolved in numeroU.S. ways to be a time to remember those who have given their lives in the armed services for their country, and to honor our friends and relatives who have passed away.
In essence, Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the many special and ordinary people who helped to build America.
Juneteenth is the newest holiday and is celebrated on June 19. The holiday represents the end of slavery in the U.S. because of the Union victory in the Civil War in 1865, The 13th Amendment to the Constitution in 1865, and President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
The ending of slavery in the U.S. was a major milestone in America’s history of progress to a freer society, a process started with the American Revolution in 1776. Over 600,000 Americans died in the Civil War, our country’s bloodiest war.
Juneteenth reflects that the U.S. was a leader along with other North American and western European counties in ending human bondage, which was then present on every continent and most countries worldwide.
July Fourth is a celebration of the founding of the United States of America with the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain over 200 years ago. The U.S. is one of only a handful of countries that has kept their basic democratic form of government for centuries.
Its success has been based on the ability to continually change to meet evolving issues and circumstances, while having foundational governmental stability. The U.S. Constitution, for example, has a key goal for our country used by presidents from Lincoln to Obama: “To form a more perfect union.”
The goal was and is for a “more perfect union,” not a perfect union. The founders of the U.S. knew that our country was flawed, and it needed to improve, but they also realized that all human beings are imperfect. The founders felt trying to create a “perfect” country would require a centralization of power that conflicted with the ideals of freedom and liberty.
As a result, they did not want a monarchy or a theocracy or a totalitarian government, they wanted a representative democracy that allowed for controversy (freedom of speech) and competing interests (balance of power).
America, like all other societies, has suffered from the evils of bigotry, corruption, and violence. Yet it has also struggled successfully to end slavery, enfranchise many of the disenfranchised, and provide basic support for most of our citizens.
The story of the U.S. is not that it remains imperfect, it always will be, but what it is unique is as a multi-cultural, multi-racial world power America has maintained a high standard of living in conjunction with a large degree of freedom of expression and behavior for its people.