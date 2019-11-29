Margaret Mead said, “We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment.”
James Lovelock wrote, “Sadly, it’s much easier to create a desert than a forest.”
IM barcode
The United States Post Office, back on Jan. 2, 2013, encouraged the use of IM barcodes on envelopes. In promoting the use of barcodes the post office listed three benefits: 1) there would be increased over-all efficiency, 2) there would be improved deliverability and 3) there would be new services (but they never defined or described what those new services might be).
There’s another side to the issue and that is the matter of wastefulness. Each month as I have paid my bills electronically (via the internet) I throw away perfectly good, useable, envelopes. I throw away about a half- dozen envelopes because those return envelopes contain a barcode. When I think about what I discard, I realize that millions, perhaps billions, of envelopes are tossed into a waste basket (hopefully to be recycled). That’s more than a forest of trees!
I spoke with a person at the post office about this matter. She told me that the best way to use those envelopes containing barcodes would be to cover up the barcode with a label (use a small piece of paper with scotch tape). She said one needs to hide the barcode so that the automated scanning machines cannot to read it.
Frankly, that’s a lot of monkey business. My personal suggestion, in this age of electronic bill payment, is that businesses and companies quit sending a barcoded return envelope with the bill. Eliminating the envelope could save that business or company dollars and it sure would help in reducing our destruction of the environment.
The plastic problem
Back in May, Owatonna residents received a “Customer Update” from the Owatonna Public Utilities. In his “OPU Memo” Roger Warehime talked about the use of water. In his final paragraph (prior to the conclusion) he wrote about a “good news/bad news” scenario. According to Mr. Warehime people are drinking more and more bottled water – that’s the bad news. The good news is that while the consumption of bottled water has been increasing, the consumption of soda (some call it pop) is decreasing.
What Warehime didn’t mention, and I wish he had, was a problem. Bottled water contained in plastic containers contains micro-plastic particles. As some articles on this issue have stated, “plastic particles in bottled water could be killing you.”
In an article by Lia Eustachewich, Dr. Sherri A. Mason was quoted, “When you drink bottled water, you are ingesting plastic.” Dr. Mason is also quoted as asking a question, “Are you excreting that plastic?” In addition a possibility, though the health risks of plastic contaminates in bottled water aren’t exactly clear, and though 90% pass through the body without a problem…the remaining 10% can become trapped (toxic) in one’s intestinal walls, or within a kidney, or within a liver or within the lymphatic system. (Who is Dr. Sherri Mason? She completed her Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Montana as a NASA Earth System Science scholar. Currently she is a Professor of Chemistry at State University New York State University in Fredonia, New York.)
For more details on this matter google “That Bottled Water You’re Drinking May Contain Tiny Particles of Plastic” by David Meyer (USA Today, March 15, 2018).
The more I read about this the more I am going to carry some type of canteen which I can fill with local tap water instead of spending hard earned dollars on water in plastic bottles. It might not be as convenient, but it also might be healthier.
Those plastic islands
In recent years we’ve heard talk about plastic islands in both the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans (as well as in the Great Lakes). In 2016 a study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation predicted that the oceans by 2050 would contain more plastic than fish unless we become serious about reducing the use of and flow of plastics into waterways.
Plastic packaging (including fast food dining suppliers) is a basic pollution problem. According to some, only 14% of plastic packaging is recycled…and, that about a third of it never reaches a landfill but ends up in waterways. Plastic takes eons to disintegrate!
A 2014 report by the UN Environment Programme estimated that plastic usage results in $75 billion in environmental harm. Some say the plastic ocean islands are as big as Texas.
Changes are appearing…more than 60 California cities have banned polystyrene foam take out containers. In 2013 McDonalds phased out polystyrene foam coffee cups. In 2014 Procter & Gamble agreed to make 90% of its packaging recyclable. In December 2015 a federal law banned the use of plastic microbeads in personal care products. In 2017 Target Corp. agreed to phase out the use of harmful polystyrene foam.
Plastic roads
There is a new process being developed — that of creating pellets from plastic bottles and bags — melting and mixing them into asphalt for stronger roads.
James Matthews, a Scotland Correspondent wrote in “sky news” (Oct. 28, 2017) about it. He quoted Toby McCartney of MacRebur Plastics Road Company, "We're able to take the waste plastics that are destined for landfill, we take those plastics and we add them into an asphalt mix to create a stronger, longer lasting road.” Seemingly, the plastic operates like a superglue resulting in less maintenance. It saves money and results in less plastic in the landfills.
Companies in Great Britain, India, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United States are experimenting with the use of plastic as an ingredient in asphalt.
Signing off
Sidney Sheldon wrote, “Try to leave the Earth a better place than when you arrived.”