We need to start somewhere so let’s begin with Roger Hornsby. He is in the baseball Hall of Fame. He played for several teams but is in the hall as a St. Louis Cardinal.
That news is trivia. What is important to this essay is that his autograph adorned the broken, taped-up bat that was my first piece of baseball equipment. It was given to me by my dad. Family lore has it that my father was a good enough pitcher to have been a bit of a semi-pro in his younger days and was even paid to play the game he loved. Chapter XXII has a paragraph about him pitching in the first game of town ball following the end of World War II. Though Major League Baseball was played during the war, many of the best players chose to wear a military uniform instead.
A recent (and/or current) TV series is playing (or played) to the issue of “town ball.” They try to maintain that so-called “Town Ball” is unique to Minnesota. We beg to differ. This writer is an alumnus of town ball having played for the team headquartered in Cogswell, North Dakota. We were a member of the Sargent County League. This league emerged following the end of the war and consisted of eight teams. There were two ball diamonds in Cogswell created by the local folks, my dad being one of them. The first one was located just north of the railroad tracks and was not much to brag about. It only lasted about a year until the good one was created a block or two southwest of the school. This one had real dugouts and an outfield fence. When the team first began playing on this field I happened to be the official bat-boy. There is a small chance I was good at the job or it may have had something to do with the fact Dad was the team manager.
Stan Cole was a good friend of mine and the son of our mailman, Roy. Stan wanted to play baseball and talked his dad into organizing an American Legion team. Roy stopped in one day and invited me to join the team. It took me all of about 10 seconds to jump at the chance. Roy didn’t know squat about baseball but he was able to put together a pretty good team and, as we played he learned the game. I mostly played as the centerfielder and occasionally as the pitcher.
We did quite well and managed to play in the elimination tournament in Hankinson. We made it to the finals to see which team would go on to the state tourney. We lost that game by a single run. I do not recall what the age limits for Legion baseball were back then but it did not much matter as I was able to join the “Town Team” and play for my Dad.
Chapter XXII of the ‘book’ touches on baseball a bit. We were, as mentioned, the Cogswell team. In addition to Dad as manager, the team did have quite a bit of a Klinkhammer flavor. The pitcher was cousin Jim, catcher was his brother Warren and the ‘other-brother’ Ernie played third base. I was the center fielder. The town of Gwinner was home to our most interesting league member. This team was composed of several of the Melroe boys and Melroe in-laws. You may or not be aware Melroe Mfg. was the home of the Bobcat skid loader, a direct competitor of the Mustang skid loader made at Owatonna Mfg.
It goes without saying that moving to Owatonna in 1950 changed my life. Some of the change was for the good, of course, some of the change disappointed, however. My days of playing baseball were over. The Owatonna Aces were in the semi-pro Southern Minnie League. Their level of play was far and above my pay grade. We were able to watch though and I did later have cause to remember a player from the Austin Packer team. Hi name was Bill ‘Moose’ Skowron who went on to the New York Yankees and into the Hall of Fame. He ended up in the real estate business and I had occasion to spend a long weekend with him on a trip to Florida. We even were able to play golf together while there.
Another ‘elbow-rubbing’ event with a baseball connection; happened to me in 1985. Involvement with the National Exchange Club led to my being asked to make a good will visit to the Montana District Exchange that summer. After checking in at the gate preparing to fly to Helena, I settled in to read a copy of the Star Tribune newspaper. The gentleman in the next seat asked if he could glance at the sport section. I turned to comply with his request and found I was staring face to face with Sandy Koufax of the LA Dodgers and also the Hall of Fame. You could say I flew out of the Twin City Airport with him and you would be just a bit correct. We did have a nice visit about the All Star game of the previous day but he flew 1st Class, I did not.