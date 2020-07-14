There are numerous factors that you should be thinking about while managing your apple trees this time of year. Apple maggot (Rhagoletis pomonella), the most important insect pest to apples grown in Minnesota, starts to become active in July. Heavily infested apples are distorted, inedible and have limited use. There are control options available for all sizes of growers and hobbyists.
Apple maggots are the immature stage of a fly which is about ¼ an inch in size, smaller than a common housefly. The adults have black markings on their clear wings and a conspicuous white spot where the thorax and abdomen join. Despite their small size, they can do large amounts of damage.
To understand control options, you should first understand the life cycle of the apple maggot. Adult apple maggots begin to emerge from the soil starting toward the beginning of July and will continue through September. Adult flies typically feed away from apple trees, finding brushy or wooded areas and then return to lay their eggs under the skin of the apples. Once the eggs hatch, the larvae feed on the apple for three to four weeks. The dropping of the apple to the ground facilitates the process of the larvae leaving the apple and moving to the soil where they will transform to pupae and overwinter.
Harvesting apples before they fall to the ground and picking up apples from the ground can help reduce next year’s apple maggot population. Infested apples will be pitted and misshapen. Each time a female fly lays eggs, a dimple forms in the skin of the fruit. The pulp breaks down, discolors and starts to rot as a result of the larvae tunneling through and eating the flesh.
Using an apple maggot sticky trap will help you to know if there apple maggots present in your trees. This will help you to assess what to do for control options.
There are a few control options available. Bagging is a method in which each apple is enclosed in a bag that remains there until harvest. This process is time consuming and labor intensive.
Applying kaolin clay discourages apple maggot flies from laying their eggs in the apples. The apple maggots are attracted to the red color of the fruit, so the gray that the clay provides makes the fruit less attractive. The clay can be washed off in the rain which gives it limited long-term effectiveness unless you re-apply.
Pesticides only work when adult apple maggots are present, so you must use traps to help you decide when to apply. Active ingredients that are effective against apple maggots include esfenvalerate, carbaryl and spinosad. When using a pesticide, be sure to read and follow the instructions on the label.