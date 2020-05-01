To the editor:
The article in the April 20, 2020 paper titled “Four regional airports share $110,000 in stimulus funding” stated; “According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s comprehensive analysis, Faribault’s has the largest annual economic impact at $6.6 million, followed by Owatonna at $5.8 million, Le Sueur at $5.3 million and Waseca at $2.3 million.”
Small detail, all of these airports are municipal airports, except Owatonna who designated theirs a “regional” airport for funding advantages.
Fuzzy math came out of Owatonna airport (OWA) supplying the state information for compiling this analysis. Only a million spread between Owatonna and Faribault?
• About 60 are employed at Faribault airport (FBL) by four privately owned businesses. Two generate annual numbers well into the millions.
• There are zero city employees assigned to the FBL airport which is managed by a private business owner. Owatonna spends $75,000 in annual salary on a full-time city employed manager who must create expensive projects requiring management to justify the position. There are also part time city employees assigned to OWA. By nature of size, facility and aircraft navigational aid differential, OWA’s overhead is easily double.
• FBL has over double the based active aircraft and four corporate aircraft. The fuel pump being broken at OWA for over a month inspired an additional corporate aircraft to look at FBL. Furthermore, being broken that long is a pretty good indicator of demand or, lack thereof in contrast to the embellished OWA airport operation numbers that help secure tax funding.
Those responsible for the purse strings should ask; When is OWA going to see ROI on the heavy investments into the airport and its management? Why has Owatonna’s beautiful airport not attracted and retained aviation business’? What has business retention been over a 20-year period? What is the common factor involved during the continued revolving door era at OWA? How many are employed at OWA by private businesses?
A look into the numbers through a lens other than someone protecting their position is in order. This is in the interest of examining what Owatonna is getting in return for its use of local, state and federal tax dollars. Owatonna as a community has proven repeatedly over the years it knows how to attract and retain businesses. It should not be lost on city leadership why its airport is a ghost town.
Benjamin Redman
Faribault