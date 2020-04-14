To the editor:
In a column in the Owatonna People’s Press on April 8 a writer stated the following in his last paragraph: “I believe that history will eventually “lift the veil” and expose it for what it actually is and what almost every person that I have talked to believe… as the single largest hoax of all time! And many are laughing up their sleeve precisely to over our highly radical reaction to the coronavirus. Will somebody please blow taps”?
I suggest the writer talk to health care professionals on the front line and he might get a different perspective and understanding. Also, if he took the time and looked at graphs of how the number of cases worldwide including deaths have risen sharply in the last few weeks again his thinking may change. As of this morning, April 10, there has been more than 1.6 million infected worldwide with over 100,000 deaths.
The United States now has the largest number of recorded deaths of any country worldwide. Health professionals have stated those numbers will continue to rise in the weeks ahead. Gov. Walz has been criticized for being too cautious maybe because as a state we have the lowest number of infections per 100,000 individuals in the country. I ask the writer what number of infections and deaths would he accept as not being too cautious? As my brother said, “it must be a Midwest thing, we are inherently more cautious maybe due to the inherent agricultural background of many citizens and experiencing long winters”!
I also believe people who think COVID-19 is no worse than the regular flu may change their opinion when a member of their family or a friend dies. I hope our family does not have to experience that type of grief. What do you think?
Philip Heim
Medford